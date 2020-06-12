Quiet to end the Week, Unsettled this Weekend

Friday we see another day much like Thursday with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid and upper 70’s. This is the last chance for some quieter weather as we watch for much like a few weeks ago to get stuck into another more unsettled pattern looking forward. Overnight Friday we keep things cool but dry once again with lows returning to the mid 50’s.

Saturday, looks nice and dry to start out the day. By the afternoon a few stray showers look to pop into the area, not everyone will see them but they’ll be around. Temperatures will remain near average with highs in the low to mid 70s. Saturday night we hold onto a shower or two but most stay dry with lows in the 50’s again.

Sunday looks to keep the potential of a few showers lingering in the forecast, especially by the afternoon hours, highs look to be in the low 70’s to even the upper 60’s. Sunday night again we hold onto the chance for a shower but again most stay dry lows keep with the trend and hover in the mid to low 50’s.

Monday we look to keep temperatures in the low 70’s across the two Virginias with shower chances looming over most of the day. Tuesday is basically a carbon copy of Monday with showers and highs in the low 70’s. By Wednesday of next week we see our first change where we start a gradual climb in temperatures with highs in the mid 70’s, although we hold onto our shower chances. By Thursday we look to stay in the 80’s but we can’t shake those shower chances. Looking to next weekend we look warm but still run the chance of a few showers.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

FRIDAY:

Staying dry. Highs near 80.

SATURDAY:

A shower or two possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY:

Isolated shower. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY:

Chance Shower. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

A shower or two. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

More showers. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Shower chances linger. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY:

One or two showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Showers around the area. Highs in the 80s.