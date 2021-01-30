Quiet to Start. Messy Late Tonight through Sunday

WINTER STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR EASTERN FAYETTE, EASTERN RALEIGH, TAZEWELL, MERCER, SUMMERS, MONROE, GREENBRIER AND POCAHONTAS COUNTIES FROM 10 PM SATURDAY THROUGH 10 PM SUNDAY. These will either be upgraded to Winter Storm Warnings to downgraded to Winter Weather Advisories.

Saturday much like Friday is another quiet day with high pressure in control once again. Sunshine in the first part of the day will be replaced with building clouds into the afternoon and evening as we watch our next system begin to approach for Sunday. Snow will make an appearance before the day is out, but only for the last few hours of Saturday. It will get pretty heavy as we go into the evening, especially in our eastern counties.

Sunday our next system fully arrives, with a mess to kick off Sunday morning. There will be enough cold air on the front of this system to drop an initial burst of heavy snow before sunrise. As the day goes on, most of us will transition to a cold on and off rain for Sunday, which will eat away at the snow pack. In the mountains and anywhere with some decent elevation, expect to see a messy mix of rain/snow/sleet at times throughout the day. East of I 77 we could hold on to enough cold air where we continue to see snow build in. This is where our totals will be higher. Overnight most should get cold enough to see everything freeze as we head into Monday morning.

Monday, the snow doesn’t come to an end. Upslope snow showers pick up as Sundays storm exits the area and continue to make for a mess on the roads. In addition to the lingering snow, some breezier conditions will be sticking around too. Highs in the low 30s may provide some minimal melting during the afternoon, it will all refreeze again overnight into Tuesday.

When all is said and done between Saturday night and Monday night we could see a trace to an inch in the coalfields through western Raleigh county. 1 to 3 inches is possible west of I 77 through Raleigh and Fayette counties down into western Mercer. 3 to 6 is possible along I 77 and east to about central Summers county and then 6 to 9 inches with locally higher amounts will be possible through Greenbrier, Monroe and the mountains of eastern West Virginia. The bulk of this falls Saturday night into Sunday afternoon, but a few additional inches will help us hit those totals going into Monday.

Tuesday, upslope snow showers eventually die down but not before causing a repeat of the slick conditions we expect for Monday. Tuesday believe it or not is colder than Monday with most struggling to break the freezing mark even by the afternoon.

Wednesday doesn’t look to bad compared to the rest of the forecast. A better chance at breaking the freezing mark exists, but we’re likely to be a bit on the cloudier side of things. But some breaks of sun could still appear, we’ll have to wait and see as we get closer.

Thursday we get a touch warmer, with some nearing the 40s. With high pressure in control briefly some more sun looks probable too throughout the day time. In the evening this will be quickly replaced with clouds as our next storm system barrels in for Friday morning.

In the extended forecast, we are looking to finally sit near average with our highs in the 40s and upper 30s. We do have to deal with rain on Friday from a system tracking south to north up the eastern seaboard. Saturday could see some lingering impacts from the system but should remain fairly dry. Sunday the sun could possibly make a return!



SATURDAY:

Staying quiet during the day, mix arrives at night. Highs in the 30s low 40s.

SUNDAY:

Rain and snow make a return. Very messy. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY:

Lingering snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Snow showers die down. Highs in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Quiet and sunnier. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Rain, heavy at times. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Some lingering snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 30s and 40s.