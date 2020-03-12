Quiet To Start. Severe Weather Possible Tonight







Thursday will be dry to start, but more rain arrives during the late evening. Highs during the day will be in the mid 60s and we could even see a break of sun before showers return. Rain will continue through the overnight hours and into our Friday.

The Day Ahead

We are under a marginal risk for severe weather as we go through our Thursday evening. While we are not expecting a lot of thunderstorms during the afternoon, any we do see could be strong to severe. Our primary threats will be gusty winds and small hail. Flooding isn’t much of a threat Thursday afternoon or evening. The tornado threat is pretty low as well.

Severe Risk Thursday



Friday morning will bring more showers. These will continue through the early afternoon before we dry things up briefly. We are still warm on Friday with highs in the upper 50s.

Severe Threats Thursday

Saturday will bring another chance for more widespread rainfall, but much of the rain looks to hold off until after dinner time. Before that, we will be quiet Saturday morning, but chilly with lows in the 30s. Afternoon highs on Saturday warm back up into the low 50s which is average for this time of year. Rain looks to move in and continue through the overnight hours.

Sunday morning will bring more rain as well. We will gradually dry out as we head into the afternoon and highs are back in the 50s. Watch for poor visibility and for ponding on the roadways during heavier downpours first thing in the morning.

It looks like we are going to remain unsettled as we head into the start of next week. Monday and Wednesday look fairly quiet, but the rest of the week will be wet. The good news is, there’s no snow in the forecast as temperatures look to remain above average. As a matter of fact, much of March at this point is looking to remain above average. The groundhog may have been right. It doesn’t look like too many opportunities are on tap for winter to return before Spring formally arrives.

10 Day Forecast





TONIGHT:

Mainly dry. Lows in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Quiet to start, but rain returns for the evening. Some strong to severe thunderstorms during the evening. Highs in the 60s and even a few spots near 70.

FRIDAY:

Mild, chance of showers during the first half of the day. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Dry start, rain returns during the evening. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Some more showers heading out the door. Drier by the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

A few more showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drier. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

More rain. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Some more showers. Highs in the 50s.





