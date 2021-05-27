Quiet Today, Storms Return Tomorrow

Thursday will see more in the way of sunshine. If we were to see a shower, it would be very isolated in nature. Most are dry and hot with afternoon temps reaching the 80s once more. We remain quiet Thursday night with overnight lows again dropping back to the low 60s.

Friday will see more sun than showers in the early parts of the day but rain chances increase into the late afternoon and evening as a cold front brings rain, thunder, and cooler temps our way. Highs in the upper 70s. Rain showers linger into Saturday morning with lows dipping back into the 50s.

A few storms along a passing cold front could possibly be strong to severe. Once again a level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather is in place for isolated damaging wind gusts and small hail. This may be upgraded though, so we will keep an eye out. Friday will be a good day to remain weather aware.

Saturday will start rainy and cooler steady rain will taper off into scattered showers by the afternoon. After a cool start into the 50s most will only make their way back to the middle 60s by the afternoon as some sun comes out. This will be a brief return of below average weather.

Sunday we’ll begin to fully dry out for the second half of the weekend with temperatures moderating out into the mid and upper 60s. Sun will be there for most of the day, though you should expect to see a few passing clouds form time to time.

Memorial Day will be a great day for any parades or ceremonies that are happening around the region. It will also be prime grilling weather too. The sun will be shining all day long, and temperatures are set to to return to the 70s for most. Just don’t forget the sunscreen!

Heading back to normalcy on Tuesday should be an easy transition as high pressure is still in place at this point. Highs return to the upper 70s and low 80s for most as mostly sunny conditions continue. Clouds will thicken up through the evening and overnight hours though.

Wednesday we see some chances for rain and a few rumbles of thunder to return to the forecast. Rain likely won’t be widespread, but it will be around as a low pressure bumps up along the western edge of our high pressure. Highs stick to the low 80s for most.

In the extended forecast, we remain fairly unsettled as our high pressure and low pressure battle for control. Showers and storms should be expected to linger through the first few days of June. Highs will remain near or above average into the 70s at least!

THURSDAY:

A bit quieter. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Showers and thunder in the afternoon, a few strong or severe storms. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

A bit cooler, rain early. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

SUNDAY:

Quiet aside from an isolated shower. Highs in the 70s.

MEMORIAL DAY:

A nice and dry day. Highs in the70s.

TUESDAY:

Quiet and warm. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Isolated storm possible. Highs near 80.

THURSDAY:

Still on the dry side. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Showers move back in. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY:

More showers. Highs in the 70s.