Quiet Today, Strong Storms Possible Tomorrow

Wednesday looks to be a bit drier with a few breaks of sun, but it doesn’t last long. Our next chance for widespread rain approaches Wednesday evening with a few showers possible by dark. We are warm though with highs near 70! The day itself is mainly dry until late. We stay warm through the evening as overnight lows only drop into the 50s.

Thursday we face our first threat of potentially severe weather this year as a level 2 of 5 risk to see severe weather is now in place. Thunderstorms associated with a passing cold front will be passing by with favorable conditions for them to be deemed severe. Now is a great time to review your family’s emergency plan for what to do in the event of severe weather, and the difference between a watch and a warning.

Gusty winds and small hail will be the biggest threats we face, but all other types of severe weather are still on the table as well. This includes isolated areas of flooding due to heavy rains, and small risk of seeing a tornado spin up. Timing wise we could see a few rumbles of thunder in the early parts of the day but the strongest storms are likely to occur near sunset for most as a squall line sets up.

Friday will bring lingering showers in the morning before we finally start to dry out. Temperatures will be much cooler though as many stay stuck in the 40s. We are in for a chilly night as well. Temperatures will drop back below the freezing mark into the 20s and low 30s.

By Saturday (the first day of spring), high pressure has locked itself in and we’re starting to see some improvements. Especially in the skies as we should be able to bring the sun back into the forecast after a dreary week. Temperatures return into the 50s for everyone as well.

Sunday we stay clear as like the day before high pressure is here to stay. Temperatures are continuing their slow rebound into the 50s and possibly the low 60s for some, along with copious amounts of sun.

Monday we kick the work week off with a decent day back into the 60s for most with sun and a few clouds. Probably one of the better Mondays we’ve had in some time!

In the extended forecast high pressure has a tight grip on the area and should keep us fairly dry as head towards the end of March. Temperatures do fairly well for themselves too with most sitting well above average through this period.

Spring is nearly upon us, it's time to start your severe weather season preparations, including purchasing a NOAA weather radio for your home.

WEDNESDAY:

Mainly dry. Rain returns by the evening. Highs near 70.

THURSDAY:

Thunderstorms. Some could be strong or severe. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Morning showers and mix, then partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Dry, with some clouds. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

A few showers possible. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Still active. Highs in the 60s.