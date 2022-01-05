Quiet Today, Winter Weather Returns Thursday

Winter Storm Watches go into effect at 12pm Thursday for Pocahontas, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, and McDowell until 10 am Friday

Winter Storm Watches go into effect at 1 pm Thursday for Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Mercer, and Tazewell Counties until 7 am Friday

Wednesday brings a mix of sun and clouds and a dry day. Temperatures will warm back up into the low and mid-40s by the afternoon, allowing more snow to melt and with temperatures dropping Wednesday night we could see a slick spot moving into Thursday morning. We remain dry through the evening, but our next round of snow will be standing by and ready to move in for Thursday afternoon.

Thursday our next low pressure system begins to move in. Cold air will be in place to our north and will be pushed into the region allowing our highs in the upper 30s to drop rapidly by the afternoon. We could see a few raindrops as the moisture initially moves in, but for the most part, this will be a mainly snow event. After lunchtime, we begin to see precipitation move in and just about everyone is seeing snow before dinner time. This will lead to a difficult evening commute. Expect delays Thursday night through Friday morning as snow showers continue.

Snow totals look to range between 3 and 5 inches with some of the higher terrain seeing 6 or more. Places in Greenbrier and Monroe counties that saw the bigger snow amounts on Monday will not be the winners this time. A general 1 to 3 inches is possible east of I-77. Stay tuned because these could still be changed slightly.

Friday, snow continues into the early morning hours before heading out during the morning commute. This will make for a slow end to the week to complement the slow start we received Monday. Snow showers will linger the longest along the highest western slopes likely coming to an end through the early hours of the afternoon. Clouds will remain a little bit after that west of the mountains before dry air aloft also gets rid of them.

The other big component of Friday will be the brutal cold with highs only into the 20s for most. Wind chills will also be a big concern with winds still gusting up to 25mph across the region. It can easily feel like the single digits during the day. Winds will lighten up through the overnight hours into Saturday, but with overnight lows into the single digits, even a slight breeze can make it feel below zero!

Saturday, after a brutally cold start into the teens and single digits temperatures, will rebound as winds take on a more southerly component. Highs will make it back to the upper 30s and even the low 40s for some.

Sunday, we’ll see clouds build back in quickly during the morning ahead of another cold front expected to pass through the region. Timing on this one is more favorable to see a widespread rainfall as it moves through during the afternoon and moves in ample warm air ahead of it. Highs are expected to be in the mid and upper 40s. Overnight as the front passes through we are liable to see some mixing and even a changeover to snow into Monday.

Monday, another cold start with the chance for some lingering snow showers into the morning. We’ll have to watch out for a few icy patches on the road but those issues should pass by mid-morning as sunny skies will warm the pavement. One thing to keep in mind will be the strong winds for Monday, with highs near the freezing mark gusts to 20-30mph will make it feel like the teens most of the day.

Tuesday, another brutally cold day is on the table. Morning lows will be in or very near the single digits for most, and with windy conditions still expected through the morning wind chills will be dangerous. Winds will die down through the day but highs, in the end, will still only make it to the 20s.

In the extended forecast, January is taking its mantle as a winter month seriously. Cooler than average weather into the 30s is expected to continue across the region, and in addition, we are tracking another storm signal into the end of the next 10 days. Stay tuned folks!

WEDNESDAY:

Looking sunny and dry. Seasonable. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY:

Snow moves in during the afternoon. Very slick evening commute likely. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s, but falling quickly during the afternoon.

FRIDAY:

Snow is likely in the am, west of the mountains. Drying out pm. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

SATURDAY:

Brutal cold to start. Warming up. Morning lows in the teens/single digits, highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY:

Much warmer, rain in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY:

Cold start, some snow showers early. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Starting in the teens. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Very cold start, “warming up”. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY:

Closer to average, some rain/snow possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY:

Clearing out. Highs in the 30s.

