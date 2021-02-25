Quiet Tonight. More Unsettled Tomorrow

Tonight will bring increasing clouds and chilly temperatures. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s to begin the day on Friday. It will be a quiet night where we stay dry and winds remain fairly light.

Friday, we see a chance for some showers throughout the day with mixing likely across the mountains. This won’t be a very organized system so precipitation chances are on the low for the day time. Highs hover around the low 40s for most. By the evening we have a better chance to see rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow all try to mix together. West of I 77 will be mainly rain, but east of I 77 could bring that mixed bag.

Accumulation looks minimal. Our in house model is showing an inch or two east of I 77, but it does NOT take any melting into account. When this initially starts it is going to be too warm on the surface for a lot of this to stick. When all is said and done, we could see up to an inch and mainly on grassy surfaces. This is not a major snow event.

Saturday we take another shot at the 50s across the low elevations while the mountains get stuck a bit cooler as a rain maker makes it way through. For most once again just some plain old rain. For the mountains there could be some mixing but for now the forecast is trending away from that which means even in the high terrain we should see mainly rain.

Rain totals from Friday through Saturday already showing most picking up close to an inch of rain in those two days. Some spots through the coal fields could even see up to 2 inches. We are expecting even MORE rain on Sunday and right now it’s looking much heavier. Rain totals could exceed 3 inches between Friday and Monday. This means we will have to watch flood prone areas VERY closely as we head into the start of next week.

Sunday a fairly similar story plays out as another wave of low pressure rides up a stalled frontal boundary. Most end up back in the 50s and near 60 degrees. Rain looks to be heavy at time and this could be when we begin to see our flooding troubles start.

Monday, another round of rain is possible. We aren’t able to shake this stalled boundary just yet as the atmosphere gets a little stagnant. At this point multi-day rain totals are starting to add up into the 2-4-inch plus range. Throughout this period those in flood prone areas should be mindful there could be some stream and creek flooding.

Tuesday is trending drier at this point as much of the rain looks to move out by Monday evening. We are keeping temperatures cooler in the 40s/

Another round of showers is possible for Wednesday but for now chances are low. Otherwise fairly cloudy weather should be expected to remain. Temperatures near average in the mid 40s will hold on but it certainly won’t be as warm as it has been.

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds. Chilly, dry. Lows in the 20s.

FRIDAY:

Unsettled with rain and a rain/snow mix to the east. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Still unsettled. Heavy rain possible early. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Heavy rain likely. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

MONDAY:

Looking unsettled but drying by the evening. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Shower chances dropping, but still possible. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry with highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 40s.