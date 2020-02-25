Quiet Tonight. Rain and Snow Wednesday







DISCUSSION: Tonight will bring dry weather as well as temperatures drop to near 40 degrees. This dry weather should hold through all the way overnight into the Wednesday morning commute as well before things get more active by the afternoon. We will be cloudy through the evening.

Tonight’s Forecast

Wednesday will start dry, but showers move in shortly after lunch. Temperatures warm up into the low and mid 50s by the afternoon, but don’t stay mild for very long. Cold air begins to push through Wednesday night and rain will change over to snow. Snow showers continue as we head into the Thursday morning commute.

The Day Ahead



Rain totals look to be between .1 and .2 inches. This should not cause any flooding problems across the region. I would keep an eye out for slippery spots as temperatures fall however. Anything that is wet will likely ice up Wednesday night.

Rain Totals for Wednesday

Snow totals are not super impressive. Most of us will see an inch or two. We could see a bit more in the higher terrain where 2 to 4 inches are possible. There could be an isolated higher amount on the tallest peaks. It will still likely be slick late Wednesday evening and during the Thursday morning commute, so allow extra time heading out the door.

Snow totals for Wednesday night – Thursday AM

Thursday will be much colder. Highs will struggle to make it into the 30s with most in the upper 20s and low 30s. We will see snow showers to start the day and they will shut down by the afternoon or early evening. Additional snow accumulation is not looking likely. We are in for a cold night as lows fall into the low 20s and upper teens.

Some more snow will be possible on Friday as a clipper system arrives during the middle of the day. This could make travel a bit tricky at times, so we’ll keep an eye on this quick mover. Accumulation is not looking impressive this round. Temperatures will be cool as highs stay stuck in the low 30s.

Saturday is dry, but cold with highs still in the 30s. Overnight lows will be even colder in the teens. More sunshine is on tap for Sunday and we try to warm up a bit as highs are back in the 40s.

We start next week off with some rain, but temperatures look to be well above average at that point. We go through the first half of next week with highs in the 50s! We will keep rain chances in the forecast Monday evening through Wednesday evening.

10 Day Forecast

TONIGHT:

Drier. Lows near 40.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking unsettled. Rain to snow. Highs in the 50s and falling quick during the evening.

THURSDAY:

Snow showers possible, especially in the morning. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Some flurries around. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly dry. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY :

Dry with highs in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY :

Rain arrives during the evening. Warm with highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Showers still possible. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Lingering showers before we dry up. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Drier with highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Dry with highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 40s.





