Quiet Tonight. Rain Returns Tuesday

Tonight we watch temperatures fall into the mid 60s. It will be fairly mild this evening and we look to stay dry. Showers aren’t likely until after 1 or 2 AM and won’t stick around for the morning commute. It looks to be a dry start to the day.

Tuesday our weather begins to shift more into our rainy pattern.While most of the rain will be focused along the mountains and to points east, you should hold onto the umbrella just in case wherever you are. This will mainly be during the afternoon and early evening. Highs remain in the mid 80s for most.

Wednesday, we see the stormier weather become more widespread. Everyone has a decent chance to see some rain each day from here on out. No severe weather is expected at this time either! Highs remain in the 80s, though how high into the 80s is very dependent on when in the afternoon the rain kicks up.

Thursday we see more rain pushing into the area as a cold front slowly pushes through. This looks to bring some decent rain to the region, rain is expected to fall most of the day. highs regardless remain into the low to mid 80s for most.

Friday and into the weekend unsettled weather remains in the forecast. The weekend doesn’t look like a total loss just yet, there is plenty of time for the forecast to change. On a more positive note our above average temperatures look to stick around through the weekend regardless of the rain!

We look to try to dry out as we start off next week. Temperatures also look to stay fairly mild and above average as we move into Monday.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

Mostly dry! A stray shower after midnight and before 4 AM. Lows in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Some scattered showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Better rain chances. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY:

Afternoon rain. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Can’t shake the rain chances. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Still some rain in the forecast. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Looking to dry out. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

Fairly quiet. Highs in the low to mid 80s

WEDNESDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Better rain chances. Highs in the 80s.