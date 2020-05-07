Quiet Tonight. Rain/Snow Friday

A FREEZE WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT AT MIDNIGHT ON SATURDAY FOR POCAHONTAS, FAYETTE, RALEIGH, WYOMING AND MCDOWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 9AM SATURDAY

A FREEZE WATCH GOES INTO EFFECT AT MIDNIGHT SATURDAY FOR GREENBRIER, SUMMERS, MONROE, MERCER, AND TAZEWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 9AM SATURDAY

Tonight will be a bit warmer than last night. We will see clouds increase and that will keep temperatures in the low and mid 40s. We all stay warm enough tonight where frost and freeze is not a concern. The same can’t be said for tomorrow night however. We will also stay dry as we head through the evening.

Looking towards Friday we see the biggest changes to the forecast. We have our next frontal system make its way through, bringing showers and steady rain to the region. The cold front will bring with it the remnants of an arctic air mass that will bring a wide spread hard freeze to the region, and even change some of the rain over to snow. Lows will be in the upper to mid 20s for most!

Rain totals will be between 3/4 of an inch and an inch. While the flooding threat isn’t particularly high, rain will still be steady and could cause poor drainage areas to get backed up. Watch flood prone areas throughout the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected on Friday.

We could even see some minor snow accumulation on grassy surfaces by Saturday morning. Snow totals right now look to be between a dusting to an inch or two depending on elevation. For Beckley it’s still not the latest in the season we have seen measurable snowfall, but if any falls in Charleston and Huntington it could be a new record!

Saturday we feel the effects of that arctic cold with highs only in the 40s, additionally left over showers will continue in the area, in the form of both rain and snow. We do look to dry out by the afternoon and bring back more sunshine. Lows remain right around the freezing mark overnight.

Sunday we see a rebound temperature wise, while still well below average we see a return to the 50s and 60s with more sunshine than clouds expected. It will be a good day to celebrate mom! Lows manage to stick to the upper 30s.

Monday looks to be more unsettled with highs again in the upper 50s, Tuesday stays drier with highs much the same as Monday. Wednesday stays cool and dry in the 50s. It’s not until Thursday and Friday of next week we see the chance to return to more normal temperatures in the 60’s!

We have now entered the month of May and it looks like the first two weeks of May will generally be below average. Severe weather season is now in full swing, so be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



TONIGHT:

Looking drier, and a bit warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s.

FRIDAY:

Rain possible. Eventually rain switches to snow by the evening. Highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY:

An isolated snow shower chance in the morning. Much cooler than average. Highs in the low 40s. Starting the day in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY:

Unsettled again. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drier. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Sunshine and finally back to average with highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Some showers with highs in the 60s.

