Quiet Tonight, Rain Tomorrow

Tonight we remain fairly cloudy and cool as a brisk north wind kicks up. Most will end up into the upper 20s by the time they get up for Monday morning. Likely going to a good night for your thicker coat!

Monday more rain chances are back in the forecast. This will likely be a bit on the heavier side as it moves in during the evening hours, but flooding is not a concern of ours at the moment. Temperatures will be a bit chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Overnight Monday into Tuesday there is a shot at some mixing along and east of the mountains as we see another cold air damming situation set up. Mainly we expect to see freezing rain due to the shallowness of the cold air in place, be careful if traveling overnight and into the morning. It only takes a thin glaze to make it slippery.

Tuesday we see everyone back to plain old rain as southerly winds out of the east knock and remaining cold air out of place. Rain will taper off through the afternoon for most with only an occasional showers left by the evening. Highs will be in the upper 50 and the low 60s.

On St. Patrick’s Day (Wednesday), true to the most Irish day of the year in the United States we have rain and overcast skies in the forecast, ahead of a strong low pressure system that could also bring a few rumbles of thunder through as well, especially late Wednesday into Thursday. We’ll remain warm with most into the 60s, the coal fields could make a run for the 70s too.

Thursday, rain and a chance of thunderstorms sticks around for the day, but we start to dry out by late in the day. Temperatures make one last effort at the 60s ahead of the cold front set to pass through the area before we see a return to more seasonable weather for the weekend.

Friday in sharp contrast to most of the week, we’re dry! On the flip side of that it does come with a price as now we’re cooler than before but still very seasonable in the mid and upper 40s and a few in the low 50s.

By Saturday (the first day of spring), high pressure has locked itself in and we’re starting to see some improvements. Especially in the skies as we should be able to bring the sun back into the forecast after a dreary week. Temperatures return into the 50s and low 60s for everyone as well.

In the extended forecast high pressure has a tight grip on the area and should keep us fairly dry as head towards the end of March. Temperatures do fairly well for themselves too with most sitting well above average through this period.

TONIGHT:

Windy at times, cool. Lows in the upper 20s.

MONDAY:

Rainy and chilly with gusty winds late. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

TUESDAY:

Rain showers, windy. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain chances linger. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

THURSDAY:

More rain and wind. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Morning showers, then partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Dry, with some clouds. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Looking dry but still cooler with highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the low 60s.