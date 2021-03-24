Quiet Tonight. Small Severe Threat Tomorrow

Tonight will be another quiet and mild evening. Temperatures will only drop back into the mid and upper 40s by the morning commute. We will see partly cloudy skies, but clouds will increase as we approach the early morning hours on Thursday.

Thursday, we have a better chance for thunderstorms especially late into the evening and early parts of Friday. We will start the day off with increasing clouds, but we do warm up into the mid 60s by the afternoon. Showers and storms will develop after lunch and be strongest as we head into the evening and overnight hours.

We have a marginal risk for severe weather in place for Thursday. This would mainly be during the evening hours. While ingredients are there, the threat is much larger off to our west. Regardless, some storms could be strong to severe. Gusty winds are the primary concern. The tornado threat is very low, but it’s not zero so we will have to keep and eye out for rotation in any of the storms we see. The threat dies down as we approach dawn on Friday morning.

Friday some lasting rain showers and possibly a handful of thunderstorms remain in the area for the first half of the day. Eventually we dry out but we might hold onto a little bit of extra cloud cover. Highs stick to the low to mid 60s for most.

Saturday isn’t looking bad, and is likely to be nicer of the two days for the weekend. A few clouds remain from the rain that went by during the end of the week but it does little to impact how nice the day will be as highs rocket back to the upper 60s and low 70s. Overnight Saturday we do see rain chances begin to increase though!

Sunday we see rain continue from the overnight hours, mostly just showers. A cold front will have passed the night before, the cause for the rain, and we’ll feel it as temperatures drop to the upper 50s and low 60s for the day.

Monday looks chilly behind Sunday’s cold front. highs retreat back to the 40s and 50s for most, bringing a slightly less than seasonable chill back into the air. We do remain dry for the day at least, and through the clouds the sun will make an appearance as well.

Tuesday, chances for some scattered showers make a return to the forecast. Temperatures will make a slight rebound by this point, most will make a return to the upper 50s and low 60s.

In the extended forecast chances for rain grow, and temperatures begin to fall. Highs could possibly return to below average levels for the first few days of April.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Rain and a few thunderstorms, some could be strong late in the night. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Lingering rain showers, especially early. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy with rain possible late. Highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY:

Rain chances during the day. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY:

Clearing up. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Chances for rain. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny skies. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

THURSDAY:

Overcast, chances for rain. Highs in the 50s.