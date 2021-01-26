Quiet Tonight. Snow Returns Tomorrow Night

Tonight will bring increasing clouds and while temperatures won’t be as warm as they were last night, they will be above average as we fall into the mid 30s. It will be a quiet night and it will lead to a very quiet start to our Wednesday. Watch out for some areas of high water that still haven’t gone down through the evening.

Wednesday starts out dry and on the warmer side for most of us as another shot at the 40s is looking likely during the day time. All this will come to a swift end as the end of the day approaches and temperatures tumble back towards the 20s overnight. Falling overnight lows will line up with our next systems arrival, letting most of the precipitation fall as snow.

Most of the snow will fall overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. This is a fast moving storm, but snowfall rates could be pretty high at times. Heavy bands of snow will be possible, especially in our southern counties during the pre dawn hours. This will lead to very difficult travel late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Snow totals look to be between 1 and 2 inches for most of the area. We could see some higher amounts of up to 2-4 in our southern counties.

Thursday, snow looks to continue into the early morning hours before tapering off very quickly by the late morning. The morning commute will likely be slow going and difficult, especially if you leave very early in the morning. Thursday will be cold too, which won’t be beneficial to the roads even after the snow ends. Icy spots will be an issue all day. Highs expected to be into the 20s.

Friday we catch a break as high pressure moves into the area, still cold but we do have a better chance at seeing some sun so we’ll have that going for us. Highs remain in the upper 20s and low 30s for most.

Saturday much like Friday is another quiet day with high pressure in control once again. Sunshine in the first part of the day will be replaced with building clouds into the afternoon and evening as we watch our next system begin to approach for Sunday. Highs are a touch warmer with most into the mid and upper 30s.

Sunday, our next system in our parade of disturbances makes itself known. This will be a messy way to end out the weekend for many. Snow and rain both look possible throughout the daytime and into Monday. We’ll get into more details about this as we get closer and the forecast is clearer!

In the extended forecast, snow showers continue into Monday and Tuesday on the back end of Sundays system. Cold air remains in the area too, leading to a chilly start to the week. Wednesday, we dry out and look to maybe see some warmth begin to return.

TONIGHT:

Quiet and cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking quiet until the evening. Snow moves in after dark. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Snow possible in the morning, but clearing out quickly. Highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

FRIDAY:

Quieter. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Staying quiet. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Rain and snow make a return. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY:

Lingering snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Last of the snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 40s.