Quiet Tuesday Night, Warmer on Wednesday

Tuesday night will be quiet and cooler than last night. Most of us drop into the low 60s and we could even see temperatures in the upper 50s throughout Wyoming and McDowell counties. We are dry throughout the night and into the early morning hours on Wednesday. We warm up quickly though right after the morning commute.

Wednesday a stray shower or two is possible through the afternoon but overall most should be dry and sunny. Highs will rise to the upper 80s for most throughout the day, some areas could make it to the low 90s too. Humidity begins to rise today too, becoming more noticeable than before.

Thursday we spend ahead of an approaching cold front where we’ll reach the peak of our heat and humidity for the week. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s for almost everyone. Humidity will be high as well, so it could feel even warmer than it actually is. Rain looks to hold off until the overnight hours and into Friday but a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out during the evening.

The combination of highs in the 90s and high humidity Thursday means it will likely feel hotter than it actually is. Caution should be taken during outdoor activities heading into the end of the week!

Thursday into Friday a level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather exists across the area, strong damaging wind gusts will be the main concern. A lot of this will have to do with the timing of the storms across our area, as of now timing lingers past sunset but the overall environment for storms may remain favorable.

We also need to watch out for areas of high water Thursday night into Friday morning. While we aren’t going to see a lot of rain, any showers we do see could have heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flooding issues. A small flood potential is in place for much of our area.

Friday is cooler as the front passes, rain is expected at times in the morning with a few stray showers leftover into the afternoon. Humidity has also greatly decreased at this point as winds shift out of the northwest. Highs in the 80s are expected.

Saturday fully dries out with some sunshine on the way now that high pressure is in control. Highs hover towards the upper 70s for most.

Sunday we heat back up into the mid-80s and humidity begins to rise a bit more through the day. A few showers are expected, mainly through the afternoon as another front pushes its way by.

Monday, a few lingering morning showers are possible otherwise we dry out and clear up through the day bringing some sun back into the region. Highs will hover into the low to mid-80s for most, leading to a comfortable start to the work week.

In the extended forecast signals for cooler weather are beginning to show we still end up near average or just slightly above but it certainly won’t be as hot as it has been during the month of July as August begins.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and quiet. Lows in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

A shower or two, hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

Rain possible late. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

FRIDAY:

Rain early, lingering showers. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

SATURDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

SUNDAY:

Showers late. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Rain early. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Hot again with PM showers. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Chances for showers and storms. Highs in the 80s.