Tonight features starry skies once again with mostly clear skies expected. With those clear skies, temperatures will drop quickly, as we head down into the low to mid 20s tonight. It’s yet another freezer-type night on the way for the two Virginias.

Thursday noses high pressure directly overhead. What that will do is allow temperatures during the morning to be very cold in the low to mid 20s with little to no breeze and clear skies for the morning commute. We’ll see high temperatures in the mid 40s, which is close to normal for this time of year.

Friday brings our southerly flow back into the picture with high pressure shifting to our northeast into Delmarva. Plenty of sunshine will once again be on tap for the two Virginias and we should make a run to 50 degrees after a chilly start once again in the 20s.

Saturday continues our southerly flow, which will allow temperatures to jump up a couple of more degrees. With plenty of sunshine, after beginning the day in the 20s, we’ll see high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Sunday’s weather is trending more on the wet side, especially for the afternoon, with showers looking likely as an area of low pressure moves up from the Gulf Coast. Scattered showers, some of which could be on the steady side will be around during the second half of the day. Despite the clouds and showers, temperatures will still make a run into the 50s with a southerly flow around.

Monday brings much colder air into the region behind Sunday’s system. Though we will begin the day in the mid to upper 30s, we won’t see much change in temperature, with highs likely only in the low to mid 40s. After some morning clouds and a few showers, we should see some clearing late in the day, but a northwest flow will keep us chilly.

Tuesday brings the sunshine back into the picture in full force, but with a northwest breeze persisting, temperatures will be held down into the 30s for highs.

Wednesday keeps high pressure in the picture and with our high pressure system heading east, our temperature will rebound up into the mid 40s.

Looking ahead, though we do see a cooldown for the area for the early part of next week – the week before Christmas – this burst of cold air looks to last only a couple of days and near normal to perhaps above average temperatures look to lock in for much of the remainder of December. That’s not to say that we couldn’t see snow showers for Christmas but the odds as of now are looking low. Help us build our online weather photo community! Head over to our website and click or tap on the Weather Together tab and help us grow our blossoming album!

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Near average. Highs in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 50.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny. Increasing clouds late. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY

Showers likely, especially by the afternoon. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY

Morning clouds and showers, PM clearing. Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s.