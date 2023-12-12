Tonight features starry skies thanks to mostly clear conditions, which will allow temperatures to once again drop quickly – we’ll end up down into the 20s once again in the region, but it won’t be quite as cold as this morning.

Wednesday keeps the sunshine around but it’s a slightly cooler day as a strong area of high pressure noses in from the west. This will bring back our northwest breeze and usher in some slightly cooler air into the region, with highs in the low 40s.

Thursday noses high pressure directly overhead. What that will do is allow temperatures during the morning to get down to near 20 degrees with little to no breeze and clear skies for the morning commute. We’ll see high temperatures in the mid 40s, which is close to normal for this time of year.

Friday brings our southerly flow back into the picture with high pressure shifting to our northeast into Delmarva. Plenty of sunshine will once again be on tap for the two Virginias and we should make a run to 50 degrees after a chilly start once again in the 20s.

Saturday continues our southerly flow, which will allow temperatures to jump up a couple of more degrees. With plenty of sunshine, after beginning the day in the 20s, we’ll see high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Sunday’s weather is dependent on area of low pressure that will be moving north from the Gulf of Mexico. A trajectory farther west will give us chances for rain showers, while an eastern trajectory will keep us dry. For now, the chance for showers is possible – we’ll get this system fine-tuned as we get closer. Regardless, we are looking at the potential for rain – not snow – with high temperatures in the low 50s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday brings much colder air into the region behind Sunday’s system. Though we will begin the day in the mid to upper 30s, we won’t see much change in temperature, with highs likely only in the low 40s. After some morning clouds and perhaps a shower or two, we should see sunshine by the afternoon but a northwest breeze will keep us chilly.

Tuesday brings the sunshine back into the picture in full force, but with a northwest breeze persisting, temperatures will be held down into the 30s for highs.

Looking ahead, though we do see a cooldown for the area for the early part of next week – the week before Christmas – this burst of cold air looks to last only a couple of days and near normal to perhaps above average temperatures look to lock in for much of the remainder of December. That’s not to say that we couldn’t see snow showers for Christmas but the odds as of now are looking low.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Cooler with a northwest breeze. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Near average. Highs in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 50.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY

Increasing clouds, stray afternoon sprinkle possible. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY

Morning clouds and sprinkles, PM sun. Highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.