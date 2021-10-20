Quiet Wednesday, Rain Returns Thursday

Wednesday, high pressure is in control for the first half of the day before we start to see clouds move in during the second half. This is just ahead of an approaching cold front for tomorrow, regardless of the clouds we will stay dry. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Thursday, rain returns to the forecast. Timing is expected around the early afternoon through the evening for the steadiest rain ahead of the cold front to make its way through the area along with another round of gusty winds of 20-25mph. This will once again put down a fresh layer of wet and slick leaves on the roads! Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Friday, winds make a quick shift out of the north as our cold front exits with a few lingering showers. For now, it looks like we might be able to escape a drastically cold morning as the front is slow to move out, but we will end up cooler overall with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Saturday, showers are possible along the mountains and in our northernmost counties. Rain will not be widespread or consistent so don’t rush to cancel any outdoor plans for Saturday. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Sunday, a few more showers are likely once again focused mainly on the mountains but we urge you to keep an eye on the sky during the day as showers will be hidden in the clouds! Highs in the low 60s.

Monday, shower chances grow as a weak disturbance passes by the area. Not everyone will see rain, but chances are high enough an umbrella or some rain gear will be recommended. Highs in the mid and upper 60s.

Tuesday, chances for rain linger mostly through the morning hours while the rest of the day should slowly dry out as our quick-moving disturbance moves east. Highs in the upper 60s.

In the extended forecast, rain along another strong fall cold front is likely Thursday into Friday. This will likely provide us with another quick blast of cold Canadian air on the back end. For now, we’re too far out to say how cold, but you’ll definitely want to find your warmer gear.

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

