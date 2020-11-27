Quiet weekend ahead

Tonight we will stay mostly cloudy, there is a chance of some fog later in the overnight hours and in the morning on Saturday. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 30s.

Saturday looks like we should be able to tap into some more sun for the daytime, regardless of that we still end up a bit onto the cooler side on the back end of the cold front from Friday. Most will be into the upper 40s and the low 50s, just about average for this time of year.

Sunday looks dry but it is likely clouds build as the day goes on ahead of what is looking to be a fairly strong storm to kick off the work week. Temperatures will make a quick jump as stronger southerly winds will kick up ahead of the storm too, highs should be into the mid 50s.

Monday the FIRST half of the storm pushes through the area. Rain will join the already gusty winds starting in the very early hours of Monday morning. Rain should continue all day long as the center of the low pressure passes just off to our north. Temperatures during the daytime will stay into the upper 40s and 50s for the entire area meaning it should stay as all rain from the morning to the evening commute. As the storm pulls north and east slightly we’ll start to see the cold air filter into the region. In the mountains first and then across the rest of the area, should see a changeover to snow showers at some point Monday Night.

Tuesday, as our low pressure sits off to the north across the Great Lakes and wraps around itself we’ll continue to see cold air pile into the region keeping most of us into the 30s and the mountains into the 20s. This also means temperatures will be supportive of snow continuing across most of the viewing area for Tuesday. There will likely be some mixing across the lower elevations but the mountains will likely remain as all snow for the duration of the day.

Wednesday, depending on if the storm moves off to the north and east or it sits around a bit longer (still some debate on what happens next) we could see a few lingering upslope snow showers across the spine of the mountains. Temperatures will still be into the 20s and 30s Wednesday as well.

Thursday looks to fully dry out as high pressure meanders in behind our storm system. Highs will begin to moderate into the 40s, but still fall below average. Clouds will take some time to fade out of the picture and might be around for most of the day.

In the extended forecast, another storm system looks possible through the end of next week. This potential storm system will have a big role in the temperature we see, for right now they look to be below average!

Only you can prevent forest fires. – Smokey Bear

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Dry and sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

SUNDAY:

Rain very late. Highs in the mid 50s.

MONDAY:

Rain expected most of the day. Highs around 50.

TUESDAY:

Looking messy, mix of rain and snow likely. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Lingering upslope snow. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Partly Cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Rain/Snow possible. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Dry for now. Highs in the 40s.