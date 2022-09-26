Tonight will provide partly cloudy skies and another chilly night as low temperatures drop into the lower 40s. If you’ve got a pair of binoculars or better yet, a telescope, look for Jupiter out in the night sky as it will be rising in the east as the sun sets west tonight!

Tuesday will be mostly dry, but a weak upper level system to our north could kick a shower or two across our northernmost counties. Again though, most of us will be dry, with highs only around 60 degrees.

Wednesday looks great after another VERY chill start. Lows in the lowlands will be around 40 degrees, which means frost is a good bet once again across the higher terrain under mostly clear skies. Highs will only be in the upper 50s, which is about fifteen degrees below normal for this time of year – bundle up!

Thursday will be slightly warmer, with highs in the lower 60s under partly sunny skies – still a cool day but a little better than Wednesday if you like the warmer weather.

Friday will be partly sunny and similar in temperatures, with highs in the middle 60s. As of now, it appears that the remnants of Hurricane Ian should remain to our south for high school football but that could change – we’ll get a little better detail on Ian as we progress through the work week.

Saturday looks to be a wet day as the remnants of Hurricane Ian move in. Wind gusts peaking in the neighborhood of 30 mph will be possible, along with light steady rain at times. Highs will suffer as a result, with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

Sunday also looks wet because of Ian’s remnants. Hopefully you have enjoyed the last few weekends, which have provided a lot of dry time in our region for us to enjoy!

Looking ahead, the remnants of Ian look to meander about for a few days, beginning Saturday and lasting potentially through Tuesday. We’re not too concerned with flooding at this point, with a general 1 to 2 inches of rain expected for the duration of Ian’s stay – but we’ll keep an ‘eye’ on it nonetheless. Temperatures look to remain slightly below normal beyond Ian’s remnants as we continue into the following week – fall weather is here folks!

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and chilly, with lows in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy skies with just an isolated shower or two possible across our northern counties, with highs around 60.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny after a VERY cold start and it’s a cold day overall, with highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny and a little warmer, with highs in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny – we’re keeping it dry for high school football for now, but Ian’s remnants will be close by to our south! Highs in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy, with showers likely as Ian’s remnants head in. Have the umbrellas! Highs in the lower to middle 60s.

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy, with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy with a few showers lingering around, with highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers. Highs in the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny but chilly! Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the middle 60s.