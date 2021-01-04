Quieter and Seasonable Today

Today outside of some morning snow showers due to an upper level disturbance, we should end up on the quieter side of things. Highs today will be into the upper 30s and low 40s, and despite being mostly cloudy we should see some breaks of sun by the afternoon.

Tuesday, a weak cold front will pass through likely to spark up some snow showers across the mountains and the lower elevations overnight into Wednesday. Most of the daylight hours should remain on the drier side. Highs will be similar to Monday in the 30s and low 40s, overnight lows will be into the mid and upper 20s.

Wednesday most will be near or below the freezing mark as a cold high pressure moves over the region. As they day goes on more sun should be expected throughout the region but it won’t do much to warm us up unfortunately.

Thursday, highs make a return to the 30s and 40s. High pressure is still in control so another sunny day should be ahead of us here, clouds are likely to build in once again in the late parts of the day and overnight though!

Friday our next good storm signal shows up. Rain and snow are possible with this one, we’ll have to watch the track of this one closely as it has the potential to track further south of us and possibly leave us out of its impact area.

Saturday and Sunday in the wake of Fridays disturbance are sunny with high pressure swinging in once again. Saturday is the colder of the two days with highs in the low to mid 30s. Sunday sees some gradual improvement with the 30s and even the 40s making a triumphant return for some.

In the extended forecast, Monday looks milder with most in the 40s and some increasing cloud cover. Tuesday brings the next chance for rain or snow to the area. Wednesday is quiet but looks to be chilly after Tuesdays rain/snow exit.

