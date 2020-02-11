Quieter Tonight. Flooding Threat Returns Tomorrow PM.







Flash Flood Watch

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH GOES INTO EFFECT FROM 4 PM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 10 AM THURSDAY FOR MCDOWELL, WYOMING, RALEIGH, FAYETTE, AND POCAHONTAS COUNTY. HEAVY RAINFALL WITH THE POTENTIAL TO CREATE HIGH WATER WILL BE POSSIBLE DURING THIS TIME. WATCH FOR FAST RISES ON STREAMS, CREEKS AND RIVERS.

Tonight’s Forecast

Tonight we will see our winds change direction. Northwest flow will allow temperatures to fall pretty quickly heading through the evening. Temperatures will drop into the low and mid 30s by the morning commute. We will be cloudy tonight with areas of fog, but any showers we see will be isolated and very light. Flooding is no longer a concern this evening.

The Day Ahead

Wednesday will start off mostly dry in the morning. Be ready for temperatures in the 30s out the door as well, which is a good bit chillier than past mornings. Another system arrives later on and starts bringing back some showers for the afternoon and evening. Rain will become increasingly widespread and heavy at times after dinnertime. This is when we will need to watch flood prone areas once more. The WPC has us under a small risk for flooding Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Small excessive rain threat Wednesday into Thursday.

Heavy rain looks possible through early Thursday morning, bringing yet another threat of flooding to our rain-weary area. Another 1-2″ of rain, maybe a few localized areas topping out a bit higher, are forecast and this could create high water issues. Watch for fast rises on streams, creeks and river. Also watch out for flooding in low laying areas as well as ditches and poor drainage areas.

Rain Totals by Thursday PM

Temperatures will drop throughout the day Thursday after this front pushes out and we could see some snow mixing in at times before we dry out. Thursday night is looking very chilly with teens possible.

High pressure then looks to build in and keep us pretty quiet for most Friday into the weekend, with Friday’s temperatures below average before a rebound Saturday. Highs on Friday will only be in the upper 20s and we could see a snow shower to start before we dry out. Saturday will bring temperatures closer to average in the low 40s. Sunday is also looking drier for the most part with highs in the upper 40s. This is great news as we need consecutive dry days to help lower some of the streams, creeks and rivers.

We look to start the work week off on a dry note. Showers do returns by Tuesday however. Another batch of heavy rain is likely Tuesday and Wednesday with a lingering shower on Thursday. We will clear out as we close out next week and start heading into the weekend. Temperatures also look to remain above average through much of next week.

The rest of February is looking fairly mild and above average. Punxsutawney Phil has predicted an early spring for the second year in a row. As of right now it looks like he may be right! We also look very active as we need to keep rain chances in for much of this week.

10 Day Forecast



TONIGHT:

Drier and chilly. Watch for fog. Lows in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry to start, then more rain. Watch for flooding late. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

THURSDAY:

Heavy rain early on. Falling temperatures with some flurries mixing in later. Highs in the 40s to start but drop to the 20s and teens by the evening.

FRIDAY:

A few flurries possible, then dry. Much colder with highs in the 30s and upper 20s.

SATURDAY:

Staying dry. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Looking dry. Highs 40s.

MONDAY:

Dry start with increasing clouds. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

More rain. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers in the morning. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

A lingering shower. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 40s.





