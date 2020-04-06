Quieter Tonight. Severe Weather Possible Tomorrow and Wednesday

DISCUSSION: Tonight will bring gradual drying. Showers will not be as frequent and we will start to see the skies clear out. Temperatures tonight are going to be fairly mild as many of us drop into the low 50s. We will stay fairly quiet until 7 or 8 AM.

Tonight’s Forecast

More widespread rainfall will move in for Tuesday. It looks like the chance for showers and thunderstorms will come during the afternoon. Some of the thunderstorms could be on the strong or severe side. A marginal risk for severe weather is place for the entire area on Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 70s.

The Day Ahead

Severe weather is not just possible Tuesday, but Wednesday morning could bring some more thunderstorm chances. While we will dry out a bit late Tuesday night, thunderstorms return for early Wednesday. The severe weather threat wraps up during the afternoon hours. We are still warm on Wednesday with highs in the low 70s.

Severe Risk Tuesday

Severe Risk Wednesday

The biggest concern Tuesday and Wednesday will be gusty winds. Some hail is not out of the question either. The tornado threat right now is pretty low, but remember, straight-line winds could be just a strong and destructive. While the tornado threat is low, it’s not zero. We will keep an eye on all storms that develop on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Biggest Threats

Thursday will bring some more showers as a cold front passes. Highs will be in the 60s, but fall into the upper 30s Thursday evening. Friday and Saturday look dry, but cooler as highs will only make it into the low and mid 50s. Easter Sunday looks unsettled at this point.

The month of March was generally above average. We are now shifting our attention from snow forecasting to severe weather. Now that severe weather season is arriving, it is important to refresh those emergency kits and have at least two ways to get severe warnings. As always, we’ll be here to keep you informed.

10 Day Forecast



TONIGHT:

Drying out. Mild with lows in the 50s..

TUESDAY:

Rain returns, possible rumbles of thunder. Some storms could be severe. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy with more storms in the morning. Some could be strong or severe. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Still unsettled, but showers not as widespread. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY:

Looking quiet.. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY:

A shower or two. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

More showers. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 60s.