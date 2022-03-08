Tuesday a few flurries and overcast skies in the morning will eventually give way to some breaks of sun by the afternoon hours across the region. With it being cold enough for flurries this morning, be mindful wet roads can turn icy out there so take it slow! Highs will climb slowly to the 40s and 50s.

Wednesday, as a low pressure pushes north into West Virginia early in the morning it will run into two very different air masses. Generally west of the mountains an all rain event is expected as temperatures will be into the upper 30s. Along the mountains and east into Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties, a mess of rain and snow is likely. Temperatures in this area will remain into the low to mid-30s with much colder air aloft into the clouds. This will mean a fairly slippery start to the day heading to the state line! Through the morning, we will see everyone transition to rain before precipitation ends by the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

Thursday we remain mostly cloudy but we do dry out as a weak high pressure system tries to regain control of our weather. We will see temps push up a little over the last few days with the extra sunshine into the mid 50s. Clouds once again build in overnight.

Friday we stay dry for most of the day. Clouds will come and go with mostly cloudy skies in the morning and afternoon. Highs respond in kind pushing closer to the low 60s. It will be a short lived warm-up as another cold front looks to pass through Friday night. Rain is likely overnight as clouds build in quickly.

Saturday, as we end up behind an exiting cold front temperatures are going to fall like a rock with a flash freeze possible Saturday morning along with a transition to snow for the entire area. Steady snow will be short-lived through the morning transitioning to upslope snows as the day goes on. This will lead to difficult travel through the rest of the day!

Sunday, upslope snows continues across the region through the morning as a strong northwest flow continues. We’ll see it quickly limit itself to the highest elevations before coming to a swift end through the afternoon. We should even be able to pick up some sunshine through the afternoon if we see winds shift fast enough. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s expected.

Monday, we’re considerably clearer and warmer across the region. We’ll see sunshine through a majority of the day with highs making a swift return back to the 50s for most.

Through the extended forecast, we’ll continue to see improvements temperature wise with most reaching for the low 60s by next Wednesday. Overall the forecast is dry, but with the active pattern we’ve seen as of late this is subject to change!

Severe weather season is approaching, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

