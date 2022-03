A WINTER STORM WATCH GOES INTO EFFECT FOR NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS AND SOUTHEASTERN NICHOLAS COUNTIES AT 1AM SATURDAY THROUGH 3AM SUNDAY

A WINTER STORM WATCH GOES INTO EFFECT FOR WESTERN GREENBRIER COUNTY AT 3AM SATURDAY THROUGH 1AM SUNDAY

Thursday we remain fairly cloudy but we do dry out as a weak high pressure system tries to regain control of our weather. The drier air will allow for some sunshine during the daylight hours which will help to push us back into the upper 40s and low 50s by the afternoon. Clouds thicken back up overnight into Friday.

Friday we stay dry for most of the day. Mostly cloudy skies are expected in the morning and afternoon. Winds will become more noticeable through the day mainly out of the south, which will act as a boon to our temperatures. Highs in the low to mid 60s are expected. Overnight rain begins and gusts pick up to 20-30mph as our front begins to move in.

Saturday, as we end up behind an exiting cold front temperatures are going to fall like a rock with a flash freeze possible Saturday morning along with a transition to snow for the entire area. Steady snow will be short-lived through the morning, transitioning to upslope snows as the day goes on. This will lead to difficult travel through the rest of the day! Snow accumulations are possible across the entire area, but a sharp cut-off is likely between the western and eastern halves of our area.

Sunday, upslope snows continues across the region through the morning as a strong northwest flow continues. We’ll see it quickly limit itself to the highest elevations before coming to a swift end through the afternoon. We should even be able to pick up some sunshine through the afternoon if we see winds shift fast enough. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s expected.

Monday, we’re considerably clearer and warmer across the region. We’ll see sunshine through a majority of the day with highs making a swift return back to the 50s for most.

Tuesday looks like it could squeeze a few quick showers out as a system builds to our south and heads to sea. Overall most will remain on the drier side as we kick off a quieter period in our weather. Clouds will limit our true potential temperature wise but we should still make it to the upper 50s.

Wednesday, we see widespread sun once again with highs topping out in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Through the extended forecast, chances for rain build once again. While the rain may dampen your plans, it is helpful to keeping us from getting to dry during fire season!

Severe weather season is approaching, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

THURSDAY:

Sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY:

Evening rain, mountain mixing late. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Snow showers. Some accumulation. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

AM mountain snow showers. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

A spotty shower. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Chances for rain slowly returning. Highs in the 60s.