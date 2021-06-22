Quieter weather Tuesday and the rest of the workweek

Tuesday morning a quick round of showers and maybe an isolated rumble of thunder is possible as the back end of our front pulls out of the region. But as the day goes on skies should begin to clear up as high pressure begins to move in slowly from the north. It will be a windy day with gusts up to 25+mph still possible. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday sunny skies and lighter winds are expected as high pressure has a firm control over our area. We’ll see temperatures make a bit of rebound back into the mid-70s for most as winds take a more southerly direction through the day.

Thursday ends up very similar to the day before, just a bit warmer. Highs should be in the upper 70s and low 80s as winds shift more out of the southeast as our high pressure begins to drift lazily towards the east coast and the Atlantic.

Friday, we’ll start out sunny for most with clouds building as the day goes on. Highs should be back in the 80s for most with winds picking up a bit out of the southwest. Overnight the chance of a stray shower will grow ahead of a warm front expected for Saturday.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected for parts of Saturday as a warm front lifts through the area. This will provide plenty of cloud cover, but also put us in what’s known as the ‘warm sector’ of the storm system keeping us in the mid-80s and fairly humid.

Sunday, on and off showers and storms continue as our moisture feed off to the south continues to provide heat and humidity for them. In addition, the cold front attached to the warm front from the day before is helping these storms kick-off as it bumps up against our high pressure out in the Atlantic now.

Monday, sees the trailing remnants of Sundays showers and storms. Cloudy conditions will remain with us as precipitation dwindles during the day. Highs will remain in the 80s for most with humid conditions sticking around.

In the extended forecast, our stalled-out frontal system and our blocking high are set to battle it out for control over the area leading to a hot, humid, and unsettled few days across much of the east coast.

TUESDAY:

Thunderstorms AM clearing PM. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drier with highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Dry and warm with showers moving in late. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY:

Iso. Showers Poss. PM. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

Chance showers. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still looking unsettled. Highs in the upper 80s.