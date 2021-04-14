Rain All Day Today

Wednesday rain returns to the area along with some dense cloud cover. This will likely be some of the steadier rain we end up seeing all week as it is actually associated with a cold front. That front will pass through early with the rain trailing behind it, so that means we get a cold rain with highs only in the 50s. Flooding is not a concern and we do not have a severe weather threat.

Showers continue into Thursday morning along with clouds and cooler weather. Not everyone will see rain in the morning but a few will. A heavier jacket would be something to find as Thursday and beyond start to get fairly chilly. Highs will only be in the low 50s, lows drop back to the 30s.

Friday we look keep things a bit drier for everyone as we end out the week. We will be cloudy still so we won’t see much of the sun. Highs will only make a short climb into the mid-50s as a result of the clouds and a stiff northwest wind.

Saturday, we’re cloudy again, and our small shower chances do make a quick return to the region. Highs remain cool and below average into the mid 50s for most, winds remain out of the west for the most part through the day.

Sunday more cold rain creeps its way back into the forecast with highs in the mid-50s. Clouds will also be a consistent feature throughout the day in between showers.

Monday we see a slow trend of warming beginning to take hold. Most should be near 60 or just above by the afternoon hours. Clouds will still be around along with the risk of a few showers but most should remain dry.

Tuesday, most should break the 60 degree mark as we see a quick wind shift which should help to provide some warmer air into the area. Another brief round of showers is expected by the afternoon too, with you guessed it more cloud cover.

In the extended forecast we maintain highs near to slightly below average and begin to see some clearing out of the clouds. High pressure will mainly be in control through this period which is really going to help us turn the corner.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, showers at times. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy, a few showers. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

More clouds, a few more showers. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Showers possible, still cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Scattered showers. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain at times, cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly Sunny. Highs in the 60s.