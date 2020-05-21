Rain and Flooding Concerns Today

A FLOOD WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR THE NEW RIVER AT GLEN LYN AFFECTING MERCER, MONROE, AND SUMMERS COUNTIES UNTIL 11 AM ON SATURDAY MAY 23RD.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR TAZEWELL COUNTY UNTIL 8 PM THURSDAY.

AN AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR TAZEWELL, MERCER AND MONROE COUNTIES UNTIL 10:15 AM THIS MORNING.

Flood Warning for the New River at Glen Lyn

Flash Flood Watch for Tazewell County

Areal Flood Advisory for Mercer, Monroe and Tazewell Counties

The New River is still below flood stage at this hour, but it is expected to crest Friday morning near the 16 ft flood stage. At 15 feet spots along Lurich Rd downstream of the gauge can experience minor flooding. Continue to monitor the New River if you live along it and be ready to take action.

Today we keep the showers flowing across the region, though we do see the opportunity to see some more breaks in the clouds as our low begins to shift. It will still be a pretty unsettled day though and rain can still get heavy at times. We start to warm up though! Highs get back into the 60’s, while still below average its an improvement over the 50s. Winds also remain breezy through the day.

Tonight for the most part, some high elevation spots may see them, we stay out of the 40s and settle into the mid 50s for lows tonight. We see rain showers continuing overnight but much like the during the daytime they will be more scattered in nature.

There is still some risk for excessive rainfall so flash flooding is a possibility. Another week to stay weather aware, especially if you live near an area prone to localized water issues. We cannot stress enough: do NOT attempt to drive through flood waters, this includes low bridges with high water underneath them. Culverts and pipes can become unstable and a road washing out may not be visible while flooding is occurring. Driving into these conditions can be a fatal mistake. Turn around, don’t drown!

Friday brings more of the same, with showers and even some thunderstorms possible which will continue to add to our rain totals. By time the day ends on Friday, some of us will have seen another 1.5 inches of rain! Overnight Friday we keep lows rather warm towards the upper 50s. Some showers remain possible overnight Friday.

This coming weekend the 70s make a return with partly cloudy skies and a chance to dry out some before rain chances return the following week. Memorial Day weekend isn’t looking bad overall, but there could be some showers around throughout the weekend, but we will see more sunshine and dry time than we saw throughout much of the week. Some of us will even stay dry!

Arthur is now a post-tropical system so it has lost all of it’s tropical characteristics. It heads back out to sea over the next few days, but doesn’t move quite far enough to help us dry out. This is why we are staying unsettled. Until Arthur moves on, we will be stuck in this dreary pattern because our front can not move out.

While things aren’t looking favorable for severe weather in the short-term forecast, remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



THURSDAY:

Showers remain. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY:

Rain showers and a thunderstorm are possible. Highs in the 60s to low 70s.

SATURDAY:

Drying out with a few showers and a chance thunderstorm. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Even drier, but a pop up shower is still possible. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

More rain, warmer with highs near 80.

THURSDAY:

More of the same. Still warm with highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Showers stick around. Highs in the mid 70s and 80s

SATURDAY:

Mostly dry, chance shower. Highs in the upper 70s.