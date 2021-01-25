Rain and Flooding Possible Today, Active Week Ahead

This morning, patchy dense fog will be a continuing issue as a warm and moist airmass moves in over a still fairly impressive snow pack. Essentially, areas that still have snow on the ground have the best chance at issues with fog, take it slow out there this morning!

The rest of Monday we’ll spend warming up and getting soaked. On and off rain showers throughout the morning will turn into steady rain along a warm front by the early hours of the afternoon. Highs should be able to reach into the 40s for most today since we stick to the warm sector of the storm!

Rain will be heavy at times today, and does bring in some concerns with potential flooding issues. Our main focus is on the mountains and areas down stream of them, but keep in mind the entire area remains under a small risk of flooding. Be sure to stay aware, and if you happen to come across a flooded roadway, just turn around and don’t drown!

Tuesday, a few lingering showers throughout the morning hours slide through. Other than that the day is quiet, cloudy, and mild for most as the remaining warm air pulls in as our system pulls north. Highs look to top out into the mid 50s, which if there is any snow left will likely get rid of it.

Wednesday starts out dry and on the warmer side for most of us as another shot at the 40s is looking likely during the day time. All this will come to a swift end as the end of the day approaches and temperatures tumble back towards the 20s overnight. Falling overnight lows will line up with our next systems arrival, letting most of the precipitation fall as snow.

Thursday, snow looks to continue into the late morning hours before tapering off into the afternoon. Likely to be a day with a tough morning commute for many! Thursday will be cold too, which won’t be beneficial to the roads even after the snow ends. Icy spots will be an issue all day. Highs expected to be into the 20s.

Friday we catch a break as high pressure moves into the area, still cold but we do have a better chance at seeing some sun so we’ll have that going for us. Highs remain in the upper 20s for most.

Saturday much like Friday is another quiet day with high pressure in control once again. Sunshine in the first part of the day will be replaced with building clouds into the afternoon and evening as we watch our next system begin to approach for Sunday. Highs are a touch warmer with most into the mid and upper 30s.

Sunday, our next system in our parade of disturbances makes itself known. This will be a messy way to end out the weekend for many. Snow and rain both look possible throughout the daytime and into Monday. We’ll get into more details about this as we get closer and the forecast is clearer!

In the extended forecast, snow showers continue into Monday and Tuesday on the back end of Sundays system. Cold air remains in the area too, leading to a chilly start to the week. Wednesday, we dry out and look to maybe see some warmth begin to return.

MONDAY:

Rainy, milder. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Lingering rain/snow showers in the morning. Highs in the 50s!

WEDNESDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Snow possible. Highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

FRIDAY:

Quieter. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Staying quiet. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Rain and snow make a return. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY:

Lingering snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Last of the snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 40s.