Rain and Freezing Rain Return Tomorrow

FREEZING FOG ADVISORIES ARE IN EFFECT FOR E. GREENBRIER, MONROE, SUMMERS, AND MERCER COUNTIES UNTIL 7PM TONIGHT

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers and Mercer counties at 11 PM tonight and will last through noon on Sunday.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 7 AM tomorrow and last through 7 AM Sunday.

Watch for a refreeze tonight as temperatures drop back into the upper 20s and low 30s. We could still see a bit of freezing drizzle, but otherwise we will be mainly cloudy through the night. Our next storm system begins to move in as dawn approaches and it could make things slick early in the morning on Saturday.

Tomorrow we’re right back into the game with another storm making it’s way into the region. For a lot of us this will be a mainly rain event, that will include those along and west of of I-77. For those to the east of I-77, a wedge of cold air will be in place east of the mountains which once again brings the risk of seeing some freezing rain, sleet and snow to some high elevation points. Snow accumulations look minimal, but travel will still be slow throughout the day thanks to the ice.

Ice accumulations look to be between a glaze and a tenth of an inch. The further east you are, the better your potential for ice. While this doesn’t typically result in major issues, slippery roads, slippery sidewalks and porches and well as isolated power outages are still possible. Widespread power outages shouldn’t be a concern in our area, as the worst of the storm looks to be to our east.

A morning snow shower is possible on Sunday before we dry out heading into the afternoon. We will have a hard time shaking some of the cloud coverage and temperatures will be cooler in the low 30s. Lows overnight will drop below freezing, allowing for everything to freeze up once again. Slick spots should be anticipated heading into Monday.

Monday we start out dry but by the afternoon and evening we watch our next system begin to approach the area. This will be another southern storm much like the last two we had to deal with, meaning more warm air moves in with it. This is just lining us up to another mess of an evening commute. Snow/sleet in the mountains, with more rain and maybe some pockets of freezing rain past sunset for the low elevations.

Tuesday we deal with part two of our storm from Monday. Most of it will move through during the morning hours making for a tough start to the day. More of the same with a mixed bag of precipitation and icy travel should be anticipated. Ice accumulations could be significant just off to the west of our area, so we will need to watch this closely. As we head towards the afternoon at least we will slowly begin to dry out.

Wednesday we catch a break as high pressure moves in and gives us time to breathe and recover from what seems like almost non-stop storms. Highs will be a little below average but still above freezing for most.

Thursday, we jump right into the fire with another storm arriving early. For now we’re holding onto the threat of rain during the first part of this storm when warm air surges in with it. This time our main concern will be the flood potential. We will have to keep an eye on rivers, streams and creeks during the day. By Friday morning a few lingering snow showers will be possible before we start to dry out for the weekend which will bring below average temperatures.

Be sure to follow the StormTracker 59 team on Facebook and Twitter for updates, and don’t forget to download the StormTracker 59 app which is available on Google Play and the App Store. Also, even though it is winter weather season now, Spring isn’t too far off. Consider starting your severe weather season preparations, including purchasing a NOAA weather radio for your home.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy. Watch for icy patches. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

SATURDAY:

Wintry mix. Rain west of I 77, freezing rain/sleet east of I 77. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Some snow possible in the morning. Then drying out. with highs in the 30s

MONDAY:

Unsettled once again, wintry mix expected. Watch for dangerous travel by the evening. Highs in the 30s

TUESDAY:

Looking unsettled, rain/snow likely through the first part of the day. Dangerous travel in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Briefly drying out. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Next round moves in. Mainly rain in the day. Mixing possible late. Highs in the 40s

FRIDAY:

Lingering wintry mix early. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Quieter! Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Dry and sunny. Highs in the 40s.