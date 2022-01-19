Rain and Mild Temperatures Return Briefly Wednesday, Flash Freeze Possible Tonight

Wednesday highs will climb quickly out of the 20s in the morning and soar back into the 40s by the afternoon as winds pick back up out of the south ahead of an approaching cold front. Winds will be strong with gusts up to and over 30mph possible at times. We’ll see a decent dose of rain throughout the day that will help to melt a lot of the snow across the region. Some pooling and ponding of water due to the combination of rain and snowmelt may cause some minor issues. Overnight a quick change to snow/wintry mix is anticipated but accumulations will not be very high due to how fast it moves out.

Icy travel is anticipated throughout Thursday as northwest winds keep temperatures below freezing through the entirety of the day. Anything that was wet overnight should be assumed to be frozen as many hit the road, extra time for both commutes will be necessary. Lingering gusts of up 20mph will pose issues with windchill as well, making sure you’re bundled up will be important. On the plus side, past the morning no additional precipitation is expected throughout the day, but snow totals Wednesday night through early Thursday morning look to range between 1 and 3 inches.

Friday we remain cold as dry northern air moves in. Highs will only climb to the low 20s and the upper teens while morning lows are expected to be in the single digits showcasing the return of dangerous cold across the region. Overnight Friday will be nearly as cold too, with lows approaching the single digits again. Remember the four P’s of dangerous cold, “People, Pets, Pipes, and (Tire) Pressure”.

Saturday, a coastal storm forming along the remnants of an old cold front forms off the coast of the Carolinas. Impacts here are minimal but a few stray snow showers from the western edge of the storm could pass through some of our southern counties (Giles, Bland, Monroe) otherwise most of us see partly cloudy skies. We’ll be chilly too with most not breaking out of the 20s.

Sunday, we’re still cold. That’s not going anywhere fast this January. Highs will be similar to Saturday with most sticking to the 20s, sunshine will return for everyone before clouds build back in later on in the evening.

Monday, as a weak low pressure slides out of the Great Lakes a few snow showers through the day are likely as moisture gets caught in the mountains. Accumulations will be negligible it looks like, but anything that does fall will stick. Highs in the upper 20s and low 30s are expected.

Tuesday, a few more snow showers are on the table but overall much like Monday it doesn’t look to be anything more than a nuisance, particularly along the mountains and areas west. Highs once again stick to the low 30s.

In the extended forecast, we’re continuing to monitor quite the cold January for the East coast. No real signs of a warm-up are on the table through the end of the month.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain looking likely, change to snow past sunset. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 20s.

FRIDAY:

Clearing out, chilly. Highs in the 20s and teens.

SATURDAY:

A few snow showers to the south. Highs in the 20s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Cold with highs in the low 30s.

MONDAY:

Nuisance snow showers. Cold with highs in the 20s and the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Cloudy, chance snow showers. Highs in the low 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Colder. Highs in the 20s.

THURSDAY:

Another storm system? Highs in the 20s.

FRIDAY:

Quieter for now. Highs in the 20s.

