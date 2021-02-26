Rain and Snow Today, More Rain this Weekend

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for eastern Raleigh, eastern Fayette, Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe and Mercer counties from 1 PM Friday to 7 AM Saturday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Tazewell county from 7 AM Friday until 10 PM Friday.

Friday, we see a chance for some showers throughout the day with mixing likely across the mountains. This won’t be a very organized system so precipitation chances are on the low for the day time. Highs hover around the low 40s for most. By the evening we have a better chance to see rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow all try to mix together. West of I 77 will be mainly rain, but east of I 77 could bring that mixed bag.

Accumulation looks minimal. Our in house model is showing minimal accumulations east of I-77. When this initially starts it is going to be too warm on the surface for a lot of this to stick. When all is said and done, we could see up to an inch and mainly on grassy surfaces. This is not a major snow event.

Saturday we take another shot at the 50s across the low elevations while the mountains get stuck a bit cooler as a rain maker makes it way through. For most once again just some plain old rain. The odd chance of some mixing depending on the time of day, whether very early on or past sunset does remain in the mountains. A small risk of flooding is in place for Saturday as by Saturday most areas will have seen 1-2″ of rain with more on the way. This is an early indication as we’ve been saying that those in flood prone areas should be prepared.

Sunday a fairly similar story plays out as another wave of low pressure rides up a stalled frontal boundary. Most end up back in the 50s and near 60 degrees. Rain looks to be heavy at times and could push some already swollen water ways to their breaking point. A small risk of flooding is in place as a result.

Monday the rain continues but likely only for the morning hours before slowly drying out for the remainder of the day. Clouds are likely to stick around though even after the rain comes to an end. We’ll still have to watch the creeks, streams and rivers as they can often have a bit of a delayed response to heavy rains. Rain totals look to be in the range of 2-4 inches for most. The highest totals are likely to be in the west across the coal fields.

Tuesday looks drier with high pressure muscling the rain out of the area. We’ll have the chance to see some sun, but it will be cooler as our approaching high is coming out of the north. But, after 4 days of rain who can complain, at least the sun will be out.

Another round of showers is possible for Wednesday but for now chances are low. Otherwise fairly cloudy weather should be expected to remain. Temperatures near average in the mid 40s will hold on but it certainly won’t be as warm as it has been.

Thursday looks to be dry. Highs will make their way to the 50s with some more sun possible through the clouds.

In the extended forecast more storms are showing strong signals for popping their head in. Especially now since we’re in March which is a transition month between winter and spring it will be a bit harder to grab cold air for wintry precipitation but it is not out of the question so don’t put away the snow shovels JUST yet.

Be sure to follow the StormTracker 59 team on Facebook and Twitter for updates, and don’t forget to download the StormTracker 59 app which is available on Google Play and the App Store. Also, even though it is winter weather season now, Spring isn’t too far off. Consider starting your severe weather season preparations, including purchasing a NOAA weather radio for your home.

FRIDAY:

Unsettled with rain and a rain/snow mix to the east. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Still unsettled. Heavy rain possible early. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Heavy rain likely. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

MONDAY:

Looking unsettled but drying by the evening. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Shower chances dropping, but still possible. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry with highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Late night rain/snow possible. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Early rain. Otherwise nice. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 40s.