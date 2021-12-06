Rain and Wind Monday, Cold Through Mid-Week

Monday, rain, and wind make a return to the forecast. Steady rain is expected through much of the daylight hours as a cold front pulls through. This should be a beneficial rain for everyone, not enough to make up for the dry November we had but it will put a dent in it. A brief change from rain to snow is possible for the higher elevations Monday night making travel a bit tricky for the evening.

Wind gusts throughout the day will top out in the 30-40mph range for most, with the mountains gusting over 40 as the front passes this afternoon. Unsecured holiday decorations, trash cans or anything else loose need to be tied down or brought inside!

Tuesday, drier but still cloudy weather dictates the day. A few stray showers are possible at times, and with highs only in the mid-30s we could see the occasional flurry but outside of the mountains, the chance is fairly low. We’re still breezy too with winds out of the northwest 5-15mph, keep in mind wind chills will be in the 20s and teens most of the day.

Wednesday, as a quick-moving disturbance in the atmosphere, slides over us a small and disorganized low-pressure system will form over West Virginia. Initially, we might see some rain early in the morning, but we should transition to snow fairly quickly. A slick morning commute for some will lead to a slow start to the day as temperatures hover near the freezing mark. During the rest of the morning, snow will fall lightly, with only minor accumulations by the afternoon only a few lingering flurries will remain across the region.

Accumulations will be limited, but a dusting to a coating for most in the lower elevations is entirely possible while in the mountains a quick inch or two is possible.

Clouds clear out quickly through Thursday morning. After another chilly and slick start to the day we do see some improvement by the afternoon hours with highs in the mid-40s. Any snow that did survive the day before will be gone before the afternoon even begins most likely.

Friday, a few leading showers are possible through the afternoon hours as another cold front builds off to our west. We’ll notice winds pick up out of the south about 5-15mph, and temperatures take a quick rebound as well back into the mid-50s for most.

Saturday, rain moves in during the morning and spends the day here. It will be heavy at times, and along with the wind visibility will be reduced on the roads so be mindful of travel during the day. Highs in the 60s will be complimented by lows in the 20s as cold air rushes in behind the front. This will lead to a changeover to snow in the mountains and some mixing in the low elevations before precipitation fully comes to an end.

Sunday, some lingering snow showers are possible for most before quickly ending in the morning. Accumulations are expected to be nil, due to the warm ground from the day before. Highs in the 30s are expected.

In the extended forecast, clear and drier weather looks likely as a strong ridge builds in the southeast. We’ll expect temperatures to rise to above-average levels around this time too, which this time of the year only means above the mid-40s!

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31 for West Virginia. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

MONDAY:

Rain through the day. Temps drop from 50s to 30s.

TUESDAY

Showers late, dry otherwise. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Snow looking likely. Highs in the low 30s.

THURSDAY:

Lingering showers with some wintry mix. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out and we’re warming up. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Rain all day, evening snow/mix. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

SUNDAY:

AM Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

MONDAY:

Clearing up. Chilly. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, chilly. Highs in the 40s.