Rain and Wintry Mix Arrive Tomorrow

DISCUSSION: Tonight will be quiet once more. Clouds increase and that will allow temperatures to stay a bit more mild. Many of us only drop into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Tonight’s Forecast

Changes are in store Thursday. It looks like the morning will start out dry and relatively clear. A cold front will arrive later on in the day and bring back scattered showers across the region. Our temperatures should still be able to make it into the mid 50s before cooler air starts to take over.

The Day Ahead

With cold air arriving Thursday night before moisture exits the area, we should be able to squeeze out a bit of snow through the overnight hours. Accumulations for most are looking unimpressive. We might see a light coating on cars and outdoor furniture while the higher elevations of Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties could see a few inches. We’ll say generally a dusting to an inch for the lowlands with up to 2″ in the high terrain. Freezing rain is also a possibility, but it doesn’t look like a lot in terms of accumulation. Watch for some icy patches late Thursday into Friday.

Very Light Snow Accumulations

Possible Ice Accumulations

We will be cool on Friday with highs struggling to make it past 40 as well as breezy conditions early on. Throughout the day, we should be seeing a bit of the cloud cover clearing up as the winds start to calm down as well.

The weekend is looking a bit cooler as well. Highs will be stuck in the mid 40s on Saturday before they warm up a bit on Sunday and reach the upper 50s. We do look dry and sunny though throughout the weekend.

Another very cold air mass could arrive towards the start of next week. Right now, Veterans Day looks stay on the cooler side with highs in the 40s. A short period of showers later in the day will quickly switch into snow heading into the evening and overnight hours. As far as amounts go, it’s still too soon to day. It could be nothing, or it could be measurable. It just depends on how quick we see that transition. We will continue to watch it. It’s definitely looking cold though! Some models have overnight lows into Tuesday falling into the teens. We’ll keep a close eye on these features and bring more updates as we get closer in time.

There are no longer any counties in West Virginia or Virginia that are under a moderate drought. Looking back at the month of October, our weather patterns were able to bring us plenty of widespread rainfall days.

Our area is still marked as abnormally dry (D0), however. This means that fire danger conditions are still elevated and surface water levels are lower than usual.

Drought monitor.

It’s important to keep in mind that the surveys and data are taken every Tuesday before the drought monitor is released on Thursday of the same week. Therefore, this week’s drought monitor does not account for the rain we received on Wednesday and Thursday. There is a good chance that we will see even more improvement on next week’s drought monitor as a result.

Temperature Outlook for Winter 2019-2020

Precip outlook for Winter 2019-2020

The 2019-2020 Winter Outlook has been released. Southern WV is expected to have a winter with above average temperatures and above average precipitation. This doesn’t mean we won’t see snow or any bitterly cold snaps. While temperatures are expected to be generally above average, we could still have days where temperatures are well below average. This outlook can’t predict big snow storms, or even how much snow we see. With above average precipitation in the forecast it could mean we see more rain AND snow. It just depends on the individual systems and their timing. Only time will tell!

10 Day Forecast



TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy, chilly again. Lows in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY:

Showers likely. Mixing possible late. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Few more showers. Mixing possible early. Highs in the 40s and upper 30s.

SATURDAY:

Dry once more. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Still quiet with highs in the 50s.

VETERANS DAY:

Rain to snow mainly during the evening. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking cold. Wintry mix and even snow possible. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still a bit cold with a morning snow shower. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry, but chilly. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Dry and cool. Highs in the upper 40s.