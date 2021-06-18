Rain Arrives Late, Unsettled Weekend

Tonight we’ll be ok through the evening hours but you’ll notice the clouds start to thicken and the humidity starts to creep back up as we await the arrival of a line of storms from our north. We’ll see the line move in from north to south starting around 1 am and lasting until about 5 am.



The risk for severe weather lies off to our north and west, but if any of these storms do maintain their strength as they head south strong to possibly damaging winds will be the main risk we’re watching for. A small risk of flooding is also in place as some areas are still dealing with a lot of saturated ground from last week. If we were to see any severe weather, it would likely be after midnight and close to the pre-dawn hours on Saturday morning.







Saturday has been trending drier and drier with each day. After a morning of scattered storms and some heavy rain, we look to dry up considerably by the afternoon. We could still see an isolated shower or storm here or there, but some dry time and sunshine are expected. Temperatures will warm up as highs reach the mid-80s.

Sunday will end up fairly similar to Saturday. A few showers are possible, but there will still be plenty of opportunities to get outside and celebrate Dad. Make sure you have an eye to the sky in case of an isolated thunderstorm. Some clouds will be around, especially in our eastern counties such as Greenbrier, Monroe, and southern Mercer counties.

Monday rain is in the forecast for the second half of the day as a cold front approaches from the west. To the east we have the remnants of what is currently a disorganized tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico. This will lead to a rainy evening and overnight for many, and during the day it will be hot and sticky for most. Highs will be back in the mid and upper 80s for most.

Tuesday our front continues to push through aided with an ample amount of moisture. It will be a wet morning filled with a few rumbles of thunder for everyone. Eventually, the rain will transition to more scattered showers, regardless of how it’s falling though, the rain will be around all day long.

Wednesday is looking dry after a wet start to the workweek. High pressure returns to take a brief control over the region and much like the week before will lead to a bit of a cooler day since it’s dropping out of the north. Highs are expected to be in the 70s for most.

Thursday high pressure is still meandering around the region keeping us dry and sunny. Winds are shifting at this point to be more southerly tapping us into some warmer air, which should bring us back to the 80s for most.

In the extended forecast unsettled weather returns for next weekend with rain looking likely along another low pressure and cold front combo. Highs will remain near average for most of this period.



TONIGHT:

Storms move in by the late evening, mainly after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY:

Some storms before sunrise. A few storms during the afternoon, but plenty of dry time. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY:

A few isolated storms. Highs near 80.

MONDAY:

Some storms. Highs near 80.

TUESDAY:

Thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drier with highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Dry and warm with showers moving in late. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the low 80s.