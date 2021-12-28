Rain becomes steadier Tuesday Night

Tuesday, showers on and off through the day as another warm front lazily pushes through the region. Showers will be more consistent and organized the later in the day we go, all building up to a steadier rain event expected Wednesday. We’ll be windy at times but gusts shouldn’t be enough to do any damage, but it could mess up your hair. Highs remain in the 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday, more rain. The companion cold front to Tuesday’s warm front drapes itself over West Virginia, bringing steadier rain through the late morning and into the evening hours. Highs stick to the 50s and 60s, continuing to secure our spot as one of the warmest Decembers ever! Severe weather and flooding still look unlikely at this time.

Thursday, you guessed it more rain but only for the morning hours as our system is on its way out. We’ll have to watch for pooling and ponding and keep an eye on poor drainage areas, but otherwise flooding is not a concern here. Highs remain in the 50s and 60s as winds continue to blow out of the south.

Additional rainfall possible through Thursday

Friday brings clearing skies and a break from the rain. We could still run into a few showers very early on in the day, but for the most part, we should be in the clear. Highs remain in the 50s as the southerly flow continues.

New Years Day looks to remain warmer than average kicking off the new year right where we left the old one. Highs in the 50s and showers developing through the day. Coverage won’t be super widespread until the afternoon and into the overnight hours, so any post new years travel will best be done in the morning.

Sunday, rain continues to develop across the region as a cold front pushes through. This means another gusty day as well with winds likely increasing to 30+mph. For now, the forecast is for, winds to shift quickly out of the north behind this front and allow cold air to move in. This could result in a changeover of rain to snow in the evening/overnight hours depending on how much moisture is left. Something to watch!

Early Monday, snow showers and even some steady snow are a possibility for all of our counties. Again, this all hinges on how fast our front moves Sunday night, and how much moisture is left over but for now it’s certainly not out of the question. The rest of Monday looks to dry out and feature the return of much overdue sunshine. We do remain chilly though into the 30s for highs.

In the extended forecast, we make an attempt to return to more seasonable weather into the first handful of days into January. Highs should remain in the 40s if the current forecast holds, with relatively dry conditions persisting. After how 2021 is supposed to end the break from the rain and clouds will be pleasant!

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31 for West Virginia. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

