Rain chances are on the increase this week

Today after a nice start to the day we will warm up into the low to mid 80s for afternoon highs. Mostly sunny skies and we will see a chance of some afternoon showers nothing severe today. After today we stay unsettled for the rest of the week.

Monday night into Tuesday we make our return to a more unsettled pattern. Monday night increasing clouds with lows only falling into the upper 60s. Rain chances pick up as we go later into the evening on Monday and stay with us all week.

Tuesday we see another cold front set-up to move through the area, bringing with another chance to see some widespread rain with a few thunderstorms thrown in. Some storms could be strong at times with some gusty wind and small hail we also could see a chance of flooding the Storm Prediction Center has us under a small risk of flooding for Tuesday. If you see a flooded roadway turn around and don’t drown.

Mid-week, things look to cool off behind Tuesdays cold front. Most of us will end the week in the upper 70s and low 80s. The chance of showers and storms picks up again Thursday into Friday and sticks around into the end of the 10-day forecast, but there is always the chance that forecast can dry out a little.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



TODAY:

Afternoon showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

Widespread showers and storms in the evening. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain sticks around. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Increasing rain. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Staying unsettled. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Some storms. Highs around 80.

SUNDAY:

Still a chance of storms. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. MONDAY:

Rain possible again. Highs in the 80s. TUESDAY:

Staying unsettled. Highs in the 80s. WEDNESDAY:

Rain sticks around. Highs in the 80s.