Tonight, we will bring back the rain chances after enjoying a fairly dry afternoon. Our new weather system will be expected to start crossing this evening into Sunday morning. As it does, better rain chances can be expected overnight so don’t put away the rain gear just yet. As a reminder, you will need to save it for tomorrow as well if you have any plans to travel. Overnight lows will be quite mild as they end up near the 50-degree mark.

Sunday ends off the weekend with better rain chances compared to Saturday. A new low-pressure system is expected to cross through West Virginia and Virginia throughout your Sunday. Scattered showers can be expected and potentially a rumble of thunder or two as our weekend comes to a close. Winds are also expected to increase out the west, which can cause some windy conditions heading into the afternoon and evening. The rain and clouds will keep our temperatures in the 50s.

Monday looks to be a gloomy and soggy start to the nest work week. Not only will some of the roadways still be slick in the morning from Sundays showers, but a few lingering showers will be possible throughout Monday. The low-pressure system from Sunday will position itself over the Great Lakes and cause a few showers to swing by. This also includes a few snow showers possible over the highest elevations. Thankfully, it shouldn’t be an all-day washout and we should get plenty of breaks. Afternoon highs will be cooler than the previous day and round out in the 40s.

Tuesday will gradually see conditions improve but it will take some time. Much of the morning through the late afternoon will still seeing lingering showers possible but expect them to be light in nature. By the evening, we should start to see the lowlands gradually dry out with a few light showers still possible over the mountains. Tuesday will be yet another cool day with temperatures near the 50 mark.

Wednesday continues with the chances of light mountain showers but it’s all dry weather once we head into the afternoon. High pressure will begin to move in and finally provide us with a break throughout the area. A mix of sun and clouds will follow for the remainder of the day as temperatures are once again back in the 50s.

Thursday is another dry day on track. High pressure will remain in control and provide us with more sunshine in the morning and afternoon. Looking like a great late morning or early afternoon to get any outdoor chores done if possible. More sunshine will help out for our temperatures as we see them cross into the 60s.

Friday takes away the sunshine and brings back some rain showers to cap off the end to the work week. This time, showers will be pushing down to the area from the north and look to provide some isolated showers throughout your Friday. As you head out the door for Friday, packing the rain gear will help. Afternoon highs will be in the 60s once again.

Saturday will keep the shower chances around but don’t expect an entire day washout. We should see plenty of breaks to go along with a mix of sun and clouds to start the weekend. A bit of cloud cover will keep our afternoon highs down in the 50s.

In your extended forecast, after seeing a weekend with an isolated shower or two possible, we’ll enjoy a dry and sunny start to next week. Rain chances appear to increase as we head into the end of the next work week. But of course, we’ll be keeping an eye on that and how that will affect next weekend. As for temperatures, they’ll be on the rise as we finally get back into the 60s and possibly in the 70s as we continue on through the start of May!

Spring Fire Ban is currently in place for West Virginia and Virginia which lasts until May 31st and April 30th respectively. This means burning is prohibited from 7 AM to 5 PM that day. If you need to burn anything after 5 PM, you must make sure that it is completely extinguished by 7 AM the next day. Also make sure that all fires must have a ring or safety strip around it.

TONIGHT

Rain chances increase. Lows in the low 50s.

SUNDAY

Raincoat weather. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY

Lingering showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY

Isolated AM showers, PM drying for lowlands. Highs near the 50 mark.

WEDNESDAY

AM MTN showers, dry afternoon. Warming up. Highs in the middle 50s.

THURSDAY

Mix of clouds and sun. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY

A few showers return. Highs in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY

Stray showers possible, plenty of dry time. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY

Another sunny day. Highs in the upper 60s.