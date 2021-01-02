Rain chances keep coming as we head into Sunday

Tonight we seen a break in the rain for most of the day even got to see the sun but as we head into the overnight hours rain makes a return. Temperatures will fall into the 30s with the off and on showers during the overnight, great weather to stay inside.

Sunday has been trending towards a more unsettled day with rain and snow showers being a bit more widespread as the remaining upper level pieces of our NYE storm make their way out to sea. Highs will be into the 40s during the daytime so any snow that does fall won’t happen until after sunset and mainly only across the higher elevations!

Monday looks clearer with more sun possible as high pressure begins to move into the area. Temperature wise, even with the sun out it will be a bit colder than Sunday back into the 30s and low 40s.

Tuesday is in question in the forecast as there are some signs a weak cold front might be able to swing enough moisture and cold air into the area to spark some upslope snow showers during the afternoon and evening! Most will be on the drier side but for now, anticipate seeing a few flakes early next week. Highs in the 30s.

Wednesday is looking clear, with sunshine in the forecast for most everyone. Highs make a quick rebound from Tuesday back into the 40s and low 50s.

Our next cold front moves through late on Thursday into Friday, this brings with it another chance at some rain and also drops us back down into the 30s to end the week.

In the extended forecast, still some stormy signals hold out but this is common in this length of the forecast.

TONIGHT:

Chance of rain late. Lows in the 30s.

SUNDAY

Chance of rain/snow showers. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

TUESDAY:

Chance of rain / snow. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure in control. Highs around 40.

THURSDAY:

Rain late. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Rain and snow. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Dry again. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Another dry day. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Dry. Highs in the upper 40s.