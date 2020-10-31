Rain chances return for Sunday

Tonight for Halloween temperatures will be chilly so grab a jacket on your way out the door. Clouds are on the increase overnight as well hope you enjoyed the sun today. Winds will start to pick up and become breezy with some gust as high as 20 MPH.

Sunday rain makes a return to the forecast as a cold front swings through as a low pressure system passes through the Great Lakes. Sunday will be a chilly day over all with only a slight warm up compared to Saturdays temps. A few might be able to sneak into the upper 50s ahead of the front. In addition to the chill in the air already breezy and gusty conditions will make it feel colder than it actually is.

Sunday evening and overnight has a great potential for mountain snow showers, and flurries for other parts of the area. The highest elevations could see their first accumulating snowfall of the year! Looking towards, Western Pocahontas, Northern Greenbrier and Eastern Nicholas counties for the best shot.

Monday morning will feel like we skipped a month and went right to December as temperatures to start out the day will be in the 20s for almost the entire viewing area. Highs struggle into the upper 30s and the low 40s by the afternoon despite sunny skies all around. A chilly high pressure is in control at this point and looks to stick around.

Cooler weather and a chilly start stick around for Tuesday as well as high pressure maintains a cool grip over the two Virginias. It’s a great time to start breaking out some of that winter fashion hiding in the back of your closet.

Wednesday we see a gradual improvement back towards the 60s for most of us as our high pressure dips south and loses it’s northern connection. Another quiet day is in store with some passing clouds. With such a strong high pressure, once again we’re practically under a bubble.

Thursday is much of the same as Wednesday…*yawn*. Highs make their way into the low 60s and some clouds pass up above, some light winds may stir up some remaining leaves but that’s likely the most exciting weather we’ll see.

The extended forecast is a bit more interesting than Thursday. There are some signals as the weather patterns around our high begin to shift allowing more warm air to push further north. We could be in for another warm spell (relative to what it should be for this time of year). Granted this is far out and subject to change, but it would be nice to see the 20s and the 70s all in one week.

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

We’ve now reached past the peak foliage color for almost all of Southern West Virginia! This will be the last week we show the Foliage Forecast as now most of the leaves have fallen…another sign Winter is coming.

TONIGHT:

Chilly. Lows in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY:

Dry during the morning. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Drier. Highs in the upper 30s low 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry and sunny. Highs in the upper 50s low 60s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Staying Dry. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Still Dry. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Staying Dry. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Dry still. Highs in the 60s.