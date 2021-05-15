Rain Chances Return Sunday

Tonight will continue to remain dry which is great news for those with evening plans tonight. We’ll dip back into the mid to low 50s for those evening plan and with increasing clouds into the overnight, lows will be warmer in the low to mid 40s. Our rain chances will hold off until the early Sunday morning hours.

Sunday, chances for rain are back throughout the day with wide-spread rain chances increasing into the afternoon and evening. A general tenth to quarter-inch of rain is expected making Sunday a light rain event perfect for spring flowers. We could even hear an isolated rumble of thunder later into Sunday evening with a better chance of that Monday. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 60s as winds shift out of the south.

Monday, highs stick to the mid-60s for most with just the high elevations into the lower 60s. Rain chances and a rumble of thunder possible throughout most of the day so be sure to have the rain gear handy!

Tuesday some showers and a rumble of thunder will stick with us through the late morning and early afternoon. We will see more 70’s across our region than has been the case if we can manage a few hours of sunshine into the afternoon hours. Overnight lows staying above the 50-degree mark for most.

Wednesday high pressure tries to take control but we still run the risk of at least a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm showing up by the afternoon. Highs are expected to be back in the mid 70s pushing near 80 for the coalfields.

Thursday we fully dry out and see widespread sunshine make a return to the region. Highs will be in the upper 70s with some warming spots near the low 80s. This will likely be one of the nicest days all month!

In the extended forecast we hold onto near to above-average temperatures, along with intermittent rain and thunderstorms as another unsettled weather pattern sets up.

Be sure to follow the StormTracker 59 team on Facebook and Twitter for updates, and don’t forget to download the new WVNS 59News Mobile app which is available on Google Play and the App Store. You can get your forecast, and check the radar all alongside your top stories and other local news. We also encourage you to have a NOAA Weather Radio on hand as severe weather season ramps up!



TONIGHT:

Staying dry and a bit warmer. Lows in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY:

Rain/thunder chances growing. Highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY:

Chance for lingering showers/storm. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY:

Keeping dry, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Still quiet and hot. Highs near 80.

SATURDAY:

A few showers. Highs near 80.

SUNDAY:

Clearing and mild. Highs pushing 80.

MONDAY:

Isolated Shower/storm. Highs again near 80.