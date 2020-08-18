Rain chances return today

Today we start to slide back into our pattern from last week of persistent unsettled weather. High pressure to in the Western US is keeping an upper level feature trapped over us, which will trigger some showers and storms into the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances are on the lower side but they still exist. Highs are expected near average again into the upper 70s and a few low 80s.

Tonight we have a slightly better chance of seeing some rain. Temperatures overnight will fall back into the upper 50s. Skies will remain mostly cloudy and patchy fog is possible early Wednesday.

Wednesday will be much like Tuesday. Dry in the morning, then by the afternoon more showers and storms come into the forecast. Rain chances are on the lower side but they still exist so grab the umbrella! The rain will cool us off just a bit, afternoon highs will only make it into the low to mid 70s. A small risk for flooding across parts of our area Wednesday.

Thursday, more rain is in the forecast by the afternoon. Though with pop-up showers in the forecast, that look to be pretty scattered play it safe and grab a rain coat heading out the door. Highs remain similar to Wednesday into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Friday our rain chances are the highest of the week, as more consistent showers and storms will be present in the afternoon hours. More of us look to hit the 80s Friday despite the rain. Heavy rain continues into Saturday, highs will dip back towards the mid and upper 70s on the back end of a cold front. Sunday dries out a bit, and warms up to the upper 70s and low 80s.

Unsettled weather and near average temperatures remain the forecast for next week. Our rainier pattern does look to stick with us through the late part of next week, stay tuned for more as we get closer.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TODAY:

Rain chances return. Highs in the upper 70s low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain chances in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Afternoon rain. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Good chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Higher rain chances. Highs around 80.

SUNDAY:

Rain chances remain. Highs around 80.

MONDAY:

Can’t shake the rain chances. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Still some small rain chances. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain in the forecast for now. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Slight Rain chances. Highs in the 80s.