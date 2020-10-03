Rain chances return tomorrow

Tonight is going to be chilly again not as bad as last night. We will see mostly clear skies and this will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 30s low 40s. We will keep things dry throughout the evening.

Sunday we turn our attention to a clipper system diving out of the Great Lakes region. Ahead of this no matter the exact solution we see, a brief push of some warmer air will make it in for Sunday with widespread low to mid 60s expected. A few showers will be possible by the evening.

For Monday, we’ll keep some morning rain in the forecast as our clipper system shifts off shore. The passage of the system will drop a lot of us back into the upper 50s for highs, not to much colder than we will have been to this point but nonetheless we will drop a few degrees.

Tuesday we still end up below average, with highs into the mid 60s. Overall we will fall back into a quiet weather pattern in the wake of Mondays clipper system. High pressure makes a grand return to the area for the day. Wednesday also looks dry at this point and we will keep temperatures warmer as highs make it into the mid and upper 60s. We could even have a few spots in the low 70s by the afternoon..

Thursday we fall back to below average temperatures, with clearer and sunnier weather making a return. Friday we’ll spend below average but generally pleasant across the two Virginias. Saturday and Sunday some signals of a big warm up are sneaking into the forecast, this is subject to change but for now there is a light at the end of this chilly tunnel.

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

As the leaves start to change, be sure to take plenty of pictures and send them to us. You can do so on any social media platform and through email by sending them to weather@wvnstv.com.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

A few showers possible, mainly late. Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY:

Morning rain. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

TUESDAY:

Looking dry for the most part. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mainly dry. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY:

Dry again. Highs in the low 60s and 50s.

FRIDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY:

Warming up. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY:

Still dry! Highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY:

Staying dry for now. Highs around 70.