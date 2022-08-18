Thursday we begin to see more sunshine for the day but just can’t escape the afternoon pop-up shower or t-storm. These will be primarily south and east closer to the evening hours. Temps respond in kind to the extra sunshine with many of us towards the west pushing into the 80s while our mountains stay in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday starts off looking nice but clouds once again fill in through the day. Highs continue to push closer to August average of 80 degrees with most in the mountains falling just shy. Clouds increase towards the late evening with rain chances increasing overnight.

Saturday will be another rainy day with showers and downpours. While it won’t rain all day long, most of us will see showers a few times Saturday. Highs still well below average in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday we begin the day with a few showers here and there with most of the rain moving in for the afternoon through the evening hours. High water concerns will start to rise as well so be sure to monitor your local area for street ponding and flash flooding issues. Highs are back into the mid to upper 70s.

Monday starts off with heavy showers and even a rumble of thunder here and there. As the day continues on, showers break up a bit into more scattered chances for the afternoon. Some localized high water is possible with all the rain from the weekend.

Tuesday we start a couple day clearing event. Lingering shower activity here and there but overall most of us will see more dry hours than not. Highs also move up to the upper 70s and low 80s.

Wednesday a weak high pressure system pushes closer to us, helping continue our clearing trend. Most of us will remain dry through the day with only a handful of afternoon showers to contend with. Highs push into the upper 70s and low 80s.

In our extended forecast, we just can’t seem to shake the rain threat but temps begin to get back to average as we watch and wait for a pattern change to take hold. If long range forecasts hold, we could see a return of summer by the end of the month.

THURSDAY:

Mostly Sunny. Iso. PM Shower South. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny / Rain overnight. Highs near 80.

SATURDAY:

Some showers early, heavy rain PM. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY:

Rain throughout the day. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

MONDAY:

Showers to start w/ slow clearing nighttime. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, Iso. storm late. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Sunshine Returns! Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY:

More sunshine, PM shower. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY:

Sunny start, afternoon storm. Highs in the low 80s.