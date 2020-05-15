Rain chances stick with us over the next few days

Overnight, showers and storms die down across the area, as the sun begins to set. Our skies will also clear out as the sun sets this evening. We will only drop down into the upper 50s for overnight lows, great night to leave the windows open as you sleep to get some fresh air.

Saturday we keep the trend going for more scattered showers and storms in the afternoon head as we head towards the mid and upper 70’s. Another mild night awaits with lows in the mid 50s across the area, almost summer like! A great evening to get out and grill.

Sunday we see our best chance of getting near 80°,with more showers and storms in the forecast. We end the weekend on a dry note as showers end by sunset, we keep lows in the mid to upper 50’s.

To start next week Monday looks to bring a soaking rain with it as another system moves just to our north and drags a cold front through our area. Highs remain in the 70’s.

Past Monday, we continue to see unsettled weather stay in the picture with showers possible and a bit cooler with highs in the 60’s on Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday we stay in the 60’s with shower chances holding on strong.

While things aren’t looking favorable for severe weather in the short-term forecast, remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



TONIGHT:

Showers and storms end around sun down and skies clear out. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY:

Some showers with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

MONDAY:

Scattered showers. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers continue. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY:

Shower chances linger. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY:

Drying Out. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Keeping Dry. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Drier conditions persist. Highs in the 70s.