Rain Changes To Snow This Evening







DISCUSSION: As we head into the weekend, temperatures begin to fall once more. Rain will be possible for the first part of our Saturday. However we will switch gears back into winter as cold air returns for the second half of the day. This will allow a transition from rain into snow by the evening, with more snow showers continuing overnight into Sunday morning as well. Things could be slippery late Saturday night and into the morning hours on Sunday.

Rain totals will be around an inch, with some spots close to 2″. This could cause some streams and creeks to run high. We will also have to watch poor drainage areas as well. Keep an eye on flood prone areas. Flooding will not be widespread, but we could run into a few issues here or there.

Small snow accumulations are looking possible by the time we wake up Sunday, with most spots seeing something in the dusting to 2 inch ballpark. Western slopes will see a few more inches and snow will linger on a bit longer through Sunday afternoon/evening. It’s not a major snow, but it could cause some slow downs on Sunday morning and even late Saturday night.

Dry weather takes over once we make it to the start of the week with high temperatures near 40 sunny skies. Another round of rain snow will be possible on Tuesday and linger into Wednesday. Thursday is looking quiet, but unsettled weather returns just in time to close the week out and head into the weekend. That round looks like mainly rain at this point.

Despite temperatures returning near average for the start of the 2020, much of the next couple of week is looking warmer than average. With warmer temperatures continuing to dominate the pattern, it’s going to be tough to see any widespread snowfall during the period. On average, we receive 18 inches of snow during the month of January (NWS climate data for Beckley). If this warm pattern hold tights through the first half of the month, there’s a good chance we will see below normal snowfall totals for the January.

10 Day Forecast





SATURDAY:

Rain early, snow by the evening. Highs in the 50s early with temperatures dropping through the day.

SUNDAY:

Lingering morning snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Drying up. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Rain/snow possible. Highs in the 40s

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly dry. Highs in the 40s

THURSDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

FRIDAY:

Rain showers return. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Lingering showers. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Drier. Highs in the 40s.





