Rain Changes to Wintry Mix by Friday Morning

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in place from 1 AM Friday until 7 PM Friday for Pocahontas, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, McDowell, Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Mercer, and Tazewell counties. A glaze to a tenth of an inch of ice will be possible in the advised counties

An Areal Flood Watch is in place for Wyoming, McDowell, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, and Pocahontas counties from 7 AM Thursday through 1 AM Friday

The evening hours bring even heavier rainfall to the region, but temperatures remain above freezing until we head towards Friday morning. Rain will be very heavy at times and could lead to some isolated flooding issues. Rain continues all night. Watch for ponding on the roadways and poor visibility during the heaviest downpours.

Rainfall totals overall will climb over an inch through Friday morning, this could be enough to warrant some isolated high water issues but will not be a widespread issue. Areas that still have a healthy snowpack will be at the highest risk for water issues due to the combination of melting snow and falling rain.

Friday as we end up behind the cold front we start the day much chillier back into the 30s as we transition from rain to a brief wintry mix and some freezing drizzle specifically west of the mountains early in the morning. This won’t last long but as cold air funnels in the rest of the day we will need to watch out for ice on the roads, and walkways. Highs in the 30s and that will be first thing in the morning. Temperatures will continue to drop throughout the day.

Ice totals for our area will be light. West of I-77 could see a glaze of ice, making things slippery in spots for the morning commute. East of I-77 should remain generally rain until much later in the evening, but by that time most of the moisture is moving out. This looks to be a bigger deal to our north and west, so if you have plans to travel north and west of Charleston between Thursday morning and Friday evening, make sure you are monitoring the latest forecasts.

Saturday is looking clear and crisp with sunny skies returning thanks to high pressure. We will be chilly though as winds shift out of the northwest, keeping highs in the 30s for most. Some icy patches will still be lingering on the roads at this point.

Sunday, We see some improvements temperature-wise with some back in the 40s, while the rest of us sit back into the upper 30s. Mostly clear skies will remain through the morning hours but clouds are likely to build through the evening hours as a system forms off to our south. We may see a few stray snow showers across the southern edge of our region at most.

Monday we’ll clear out as high pressure settles in across the region bringing in sunshine and a more seasonable day overall. Highs will be into the 30s and 40s.

Tuesday doesn’t bring much fanfare with it either, just more clear skies and winds out of the south. A few stray flurries could be possible in the mountains but otherwise, there won’t be much to come out of it. Highs remain in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Wednesday, we keep quiet with high pressure overhead. Skies remain clear and winds more or less out of the south will keep us seasonable as well. Highs into the 40s are expected.

Through the extended forecast, we remain more or less seasonable with highs in the 30s and 40s expected. Cloudier skies look likely to return but for now, the forecast doesn’t involve much in the way of precipitation as a longer dry stretch looks likely.

TONIGHT:

RAINY. Above freezing until Friday morning when we end up in the low 30s.

FRIDAY:

Temperatures fall, morning wintry mix. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Cold, drier. Highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

SUNDAY:

Clouds build. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s and 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some clouds. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Chance snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Cloudy. Highs in the 30s.