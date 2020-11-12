Rain coming to an end this morning

Dense fog has settled into parts of the area this morning, travel will likely be slowed as a result across the viewing area! Take it slow and take it safe out there on the roads. Here are a few tips to stay safe while driving in the fog:

Eventually we will shake the fog many are seeing this morning but it will be a slow process as we maintain a healthy amount of cloud clover across the entire area. This will limit the amount of sun we see, which usually is the fastest way to get rid of fog. Showers and any remaining steady rain will also come to an end early this morning and be replaced by generally dreary conditions. Highs make their way into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Friday will be dry, and feature the return of some sunnier weather. A secondary DRY cold front will sweep through during the daytime cleaning us out of any lingering cloud cover. High pressure then takes control of the area for the most of the weekend.

Saturday looks nice, plenty of sunshine from sun up to sun down. Temperatures still remain into the upper 50s and low 60s, more seasonable for this time of year. But still above average.

Sunday still has decent chances for rain, forecasts have been fluctuating between, a little more rain, and a little less rain. One thing that we’re more confident in for Sunday is the timing of the rain, if any will be more towards the afternoon/evening time frame. So at least the morning should remain dry! Highs get a little boost too, most should end up in the 60s.

Monday a few early morning showers could be in the cards but eventually the day does begin to clear out a bit more. Clouds will likely stick around as our exiting cold front will be lingering nearby for most of the day. Highs will take a noticeable dive at this point into the lower 50s and upper 40s for most. Overnight Monday, we could even see the possibility of mountain snow again if we can hold onto enough moisture, the ingredients are there for it at least!

Tuesday, we stay cool with many hovering into the mid 40s, which is arguably better than the morning where most will be in the 20s and 30s. On the plus side most remain dry, meaning while it may be cold, at least it’s not raining (or snowing). Being dry, it also means we get another sunny day!

Wednesday, we have another chilly morning with most into the 20s and 30s again. At least by the afternoon we have a shot at the 50s which is at least a but closer to average for this time of year. High pressure is still in control so we still see the sun out too.

The extended forecast shows the slight warming trend we see Tuesday into Wednesday continuing as next week rounds out to a close. By next Saturday we might be able to squeeze into the 60s again, it will all be dependent on how our controlling high pressure shifts. Is it more southerly or more northerly?

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

THURSDAY:

Chances for rain in the morning, then we dry out. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY:

Trending drier. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Early morning showers. Highs in the highs in the 40s and 50s.

TUESDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry. Highs near 60.

FRIDAY:

Looking good. Highs near 60 again.

SATUDAY:

Still dry! Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.