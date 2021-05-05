Rain coming to an end today

Today we keep riding the train of unsettled weather. Showers will continue for the first part of the day and then eventually taper off by the evening. Highs will be cooler due to cloud coverage as we only make it into the low and mid-60s. We finally dry out during the evening and that will lead to a drier day on Thursday.

Thursday looks dry which will be a welcome change of pace after the last few days. We’ll be noticeably cooler though with highs back in the 60s thanks to Wednesday’s cold front. Rain will return late in the day and overnight as an upper-level system pushes through, but mainly holds off until Friday morning.

Friday our rain chances are slowly decreasing through the day as our upper-level disturbance weasels its way out of the area. Highs drop further today than they did the day before into the mid-50s for most as our digging UL system opens the door to more northern air.

Saturday will bring temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Rain chances at this point are very low but the occasional shower remains in the forecast throughout the daytime, some more sun is possible. Overall though it should be a quiet day.

Sunday (Mothers Day) we’re watching closely as a lot of our weather will hinge on where a stalled front sets up. If it slides north we have a shot at the 70s! If it slides south of us, we’ll likely be into the 50s and 60s for most. Regardless of where it goes, we do expect rain to fall through the day.

Monday, we’re still struggling temperature wise into the 60s. From the looks of it below average temperatures are going to be a common feature through next week. We’ll spend the day mostly dry with the odd shower or two roaming by. High pressure is more or less in control at this point as well, as a result some sunshine is possible!

Tuesday, we’re cool again with another odd chance of a passing shower. Highs remain into the low 60s and upper 50 as a result of high pressure maintaining a fresh supply of cooler northern air.

In the extended forecast, below average temperatures are sticking around thorugh the end of next week. Rainc chances will also make a return, adding on to what’s already been a wet month.

