Rain continues and we cool off

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, Pocahontas and McDowell Counties until 8 AM Friday.

A Areal Flood Warning is in effect for portions of southern and eastern McDowell county until 4:45 AM. Streams and creeks are rising due to heavy rain throughout portions of Tazewell county earlier in the evening. Water is expected to rise along the Dry Fork near Berwind and other tributaries in the warned area.

After rain kicks off our Friday morning, we hope to dry out for maybe a few hours before showers and storms kick back up towards the afternoon hours. Today also starts off our trend of near to below average temperatures to end out July and kick off August. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s for everyone. Not to far below average but, after such a hot month definitely quite a change.

Flooding is still a concern through the morning on Friday and then again during the afternoon and evening. The ground will be saturated and we are expecting thunderstorms to have heavy rain inside of them. This could lead to more areas seeing a rise on streams and creeks as well as poor drainage areas.

Saturday to kick off the first full day of the weekend looks unsettled with more showers and a few rumble of thunder possible throughout the late morning and into the afternoon. We will have to contend with a fair amount of cloud cover, sunshine will be limited but the sun should peek out from time to time. Highs will be right around average for this time of year topping out near 80°.

Sunday we see more showers in the area a rumble of thunder or two still is not out of the question for us either. Clouds will stick around too for most of the day as well. So we are not expecting any severe weather. It is likely we see a bit more sunshine Sunday than we will Saturday.

We look to start next week off on an unsettled note. Showers and storms will be possible on and off throughout the first half of next week.

What is now Hurricane Isaías formed Wednesday night. Those with family, friends or interests in the the Caribbean, Hispaniola, the Bahamas and the SE US Coast should watch this closely as it moves over the next few days. We will continue to keep this updated as the system progresses.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TODAY:

Staying unsettled. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Some storms. Some dry time. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Still a chance of storms. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY:

Rain possible again. Highs near 80.

TUESDAY:

Staying unsettled. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain sticks around. Highs in the upper 70s low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Still some rain in the forecast. Highs in the upper 70s low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Rain chances continue. Highs in the 80s. SATURDAY:

More rain. . Highs in the low 80s.