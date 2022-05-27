Friday, especially through the early morning rain will be heavy at times. Some isolated high water issues may arise for the morning commute as we head into the last day before the long weekend for many. Rain will come to a brief end through the late morning and early afternoon before another (final) round of showers and storms pushes through along a low pressure center. Rain can still be heavy at times, and my agitate any already present water issues. Highs in the 70s.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND FORECAST:

Saturday, we just can’t shake rain on a weekend. As an upper level low sets up over the area a few isolated showers and maybe a thunderstorms could arise. Chances have been trending lower, but for now we’re keeping it in the forecast. This won’t be a washout by any means if we do end up seeing rain. Highs stick to the low 70s.

Sunday, we’re trending drier but it does look like we’ll hold onto at least a few clouds during the afternoon hours. The extra sunshine will help to boost temperatures through the afternoon hours with highs returning to the upper 70s and for most the low 80s.

MEMORIAL DAY, we should see almost completely clear skies as summer unofficially begins across the two Virginias. Highs will definitely feel summer-like climbing back into the mid-80s for most.

Tuesday, the heat continues as a ridge of high pressure continues to build over the area. Highs will top out into the mid-80s for most, and sunshine will be abundant as skies stay clear.

Wednesday we continue to ride the wave of high pressure with sky high temperatures into the mid and upper 80s across the region. Any cloud in the sky will have a tough time sticking around for very long either. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday flips the script on the rest of the week as showers and a few storms begin to build in along a cold front to our west. The rain by this point will be beneficial after a hot and dry stretch. Highs in the 80s stick around despite the rain and clouds.

In the extended forecast, as high pressure erodes more rain builds its way back into the forecast. At this point the rain will be beneficial after a hot dry stretch, so we’ll be watching to see if chances rise at all.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

The Spring Fire Ban remains in effect. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

FRIDAY:

Heavy morning rain, scattered PM storms/showers. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

A few showers possible, dry and slowly clearing otherwise. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny, drier. Highs in the 80s.

MEMORIAL DAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 80s

TUESDAY:

Still quiet. Mild. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

HOT. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly Sunny. Highs in the 70s.